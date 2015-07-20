S amp P 500 Q2 Earnings Season Kicking Up a Notch This Week

Much like this year’s Michigan summer, which got off to a slow start before this week’s projected sweltering temperatures, the Q2 earnings season is about […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 4:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Much like this year’s Michigan summer, which got off to a slow start before this week’s projected sweltering temperatures, the Q2 earnings season is about to kick into full swing as well.

Only about 12% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings thus far, but the early results are promising, with 72% of those companies beating earnings expectations and 56% beating revenue expectations. The solid early performance thus far marks a stark contrast from the low expectations, where analysts were expecting aggregate earnings to decline by 4.5% on the back of the strong US dollar. That said, the earnings mavens at FactSet still expect overall S&P 500 earnings to decline by 3.7% when all is said and done, which would mark the largest decline in earnings since Q3 2009 (-15.5%) and the first decline since Q3 2012 (-1.0%). Given the still-depressed expectations, this week’s reports will be critical: roughly 130 companies (26%) in the S&P 500 will report earnings this week, including the largest company in the world by market cap, Apple.

As has been the case with the last few earnings seasons, the biggest theme in the US is the strength in the US dollar. Relative to Q2 last year, the greenback is roughly 20% stronger across the board; this means that foreign sales at many of the large, multinational firms that make up the index are worth “less” when translated back into US dollars. In fact, a number of top-tier companies including YUM! Brands, Johnson and Johnson, and PepsiCo have all cited the dollar as a major headwind. Of course, the precipitous drop in oil prices (down about 40% from last year) is helping some large manufacturing, consumer discretionary, and transportation companies (prominently including airlines) offset the negative impact of the rising dollar.

Beyond the obvious comparisons of earnings and revenues to expectations, traders will also focus on forward guidance this week. So far, the vast majority of companies that have provided guidance for next quarter have revised down their expectations, and forward-looking traders will be keeping a close eye on this metric as we move through this week.

Notable Earnings Reports to Watch This Week:

  • Monday: IBM (IBM)
  • Tuesday: Verizon (VZ), Baker Hughes (BHI), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT)
  • Wednesday: American Express (AXP)
  • Thursday: Caterpillar (CAT), Eli Lilly (LLY), McDonalds (MCD), AT&T (T), Visa (V)
  • Friday: Biogen (BIIB)

Technical View: S&P 500

From a technical perspective, last week’s furious rally off support at the 200-day MA has left the S&P 500 back within striking distance of its all-time high near 2135. Not surprisingly, the daily MACD has also turned higher, showing a return of bullish momentum, but the more important indicator to watch this week will be the RSI. Throughout the year to date, the RSI has been trapped in a 40-60 range, and in order to confirm a legitimate breakout in the S&P 500 itself (in contrast to the incremental, temporary new highs we’ve seen so far in 2015), traders would like to see the indicator break out of that range and ideally reach “overbought” territory at 70. Perhaps this week’s earnings reports will be the bullish catalyst that frustrated bulls have been waiting for all year.

SP5007-20-2015 9-47-24 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: Apple Earnings SPX 500 Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.