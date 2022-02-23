RBNZ hikes; GBP/NZD gets whacked

The RBNZ hiked rates 25bps to 1.00% and gave a rather hawkish outlook to its guidance moving forward.

February 23, 2022 3:46 PM

The RBNZ hiked rates 25bps to 1.00% and gave a rather hawkish outlook to its guidance moving forward.  Members raised their guidance for the one-year OCR rate from 2.5% previously to 3.25%.  In addition, the committee said that it will begin reducing bond holdings purchased under the Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) Program in July by selling 5 billion New Zealand dollars’ worth of bonds per year and by not reinvesting proceeds from bond maturities. See our complete RBNZ recap here.  As a result of the hawkish tone to meeting, the New Zealand Dollar went bid.

Guide to New Zealand Dollar

GBP/NZD was one currency pair that got hit due to the strong New Zealand Dollar.  The pair formed and inverted head and shoulders pattern during the Fall of 2021 and broke above the neckline of the pattern on December 17th, 2021, near 1.9600.  The target for the pattern is the height from neckline to the head, added to the breakout point of the neckline.  In this case the target was near 2.0475.  Due the expected hawkishness of the BOE, the pair rallied and reached the target by January 28th, making a high of 2.0535 on February 3rd.  The pair has been moving lower since, down over 335 pips in just 2 days.

20220223 gbpnzd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/NZD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart, GBP/NZD is running into support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of November 8th to the recent highs on February 3rd, near 1.9893.  Below there is a confluence of support at the 200 Day Moving Average (see daily), the 50% retracement of the same timeframe, and horizontal support between 1.9689 and 1.9713.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is next level of support at 1.9496.  However, notice that the RSI is in oversold territory, indicating GBP/NZD may have fallen too far, too fast, and may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance is at the February 22nd highs of 2.0227.  Above there, price can retrace back to the highs of February 3rd at 2.0535.

20220223 gbpnzd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The RBNZ raised rates and continued with its hawkish tone.  As a result, the New Zealand Dollar went bid and dragged GBP/NZD down.  However, the next BOE meeting is on March 17th.  Recall that the BOE was also hawkish at the last meeting on February 3rd, as they nearly hiked 50bps.  Not much has changed on that front.  Watch the Fibonacci retracement levels below current price for possible areas where GBP/NZD may pause or reverse, especially as we get closer to March 17th!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GBP NZD RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.