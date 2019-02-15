Political turbulence leaves currency markets directionless

Politics is not a predictable or reliable science, and on both sides of the Atlantic we saw it in action in the last 24 hours as the big themes of 2019 continue to play out in glorious technicolour.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 15, 2019 6:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Political turbulence leaves currency markets directionless

Politics is not a predictable or reliable science, and on both sides of the Atlantic we saw it in action in the last 24 hours as the big themes of 2019 continue to play out in glorious technicolour.

In the UK prime minister Theresa May suffered yet another Commons defeat over her plans for Brexit, which is raising a big question mark over her government and any ability it might have to deliver a Brexit that is going to benefit the UK economy.

The GBP currently holds the record for the worst performing G10 currency over the last five trading days, although it is holding its ground against the Euro this morning. While traders are selling sterling in the run up to 29 March, they are also selling the Euro, causing some range bound behaviour for the GBP/EUR in the 1.12-1.16 area. There looks to be an increasing probability of a sideways slide for the GBP/EUR until some kind of fundamental agreement is reached, or the UK really does crash out of the EU.

Trump to sign off on budget, seeks emergency powers for more cash

In the US President Trump, that other great unpredictable factor, is due to sign off on a spending bill agreed with Congress, hopefully fending off the prospect of another government shutdown. The president seems to be pondering the possibility of using national emergency funding to pay for his promised wall with Mexico, as right now the best he can expect with the resources available to him is a fence of some description.

China trade woes weigh on Asian markets

But US and Asian markets seem more concerned about the fall out from the China trade dispute. China's CSI 300 fell 1.9% overnight and the Hang Seng was also down 2%. Consumer prices in China are growing at their slowest pace in more than a year, and this has economists spooked, as a slowing China has the scope to nudge the rest of the global economy into recession. Now, even if there is a trade deal with the US, it is an open question whether this will be enough to head off a recession.

Standard Life Aberdeen leads FTSE lower

The FTSE opened up marginally higher this morning although Standard Life Aberdeen took a 5% hit in very early trading. The fund manager recently announced its plans to sell its headquarters in Edinburgh, but more significantly substantial shareholder Mitsubishi UFJ Trust is seeking to unwind £371 million in the fund manager's stock. Book runner Morgan Stanley reported that appetite for the shares seems high, but this has not stopped the stock price from shedding some value this morning. The shares had staged something of a rally in November but are heading back towards their 52 week low.

Related tags: Indices Trump May China

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.