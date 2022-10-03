OPEC+ Preview: Will 1,000,000 bpd cut it?

If OPEC+ cuts 1,000,000bpd, be careful of a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade.

October 3, 2022 9:13 PM
Oil rig in the sea

OPEC+ meets on Wednesday to determine what should be done about the amount of crude oil that it supplies to the market.  Two weeks ago, the talk seemed to be whether the countries should do anything at all.  However, as the price of oil continued to fall, along with weaker manufacturing data and growing fears of a recession, worries of a lack of demand had set in. Rumors started circulating that OPEC+ would cut supply by 500,000 bpd to 1,000,000 bpd.  Over the weekend, the rumors were that OPEC+ would cut up to 1,500,000 bpd.  Russia is said to be leading the way for the supply cuts, as western countries would then need to look to alternative sources for energy. Earlier today, OPEC+ canceled the Joint Technical Committee meeting scheduled for October 4th.  The decision to cancel this meeting means that they have agreed to an output cut.  Therefore, there is no need for the technical meeting the day prior.  But how much will OPEC+ cut?  The consensus now seems that they will cut by 1,000,000 bpd.  If so, this would be the largest supply cut since the start of the pandemic on April 2020. 

What is OPEC?

WTI Crude Oil has been moving aggressively lower since June 14th when oil traded as high as 123.66. (On March 8th, oil reached a high of 129.42!)  Since then, price has been moving in a downward sloping channel with brief false breaks above and below the channel.  On September 26th, WTI made a near-term low of 76.28.  Today, Crude Oil has bounced to the top trendline of the channel, up 5%, as traders speculate on the amount of oil OPEC+ will cut on Wednesday.

20221003 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

How to start trading oil

On a 240-minute timeframe,  WTI Crude Oil traded up to the top trendline of the channel, which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of August 30th to the lows of September 26th, near 84.57. The next levels of resistance are at the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe at 87.07 and 89.56, respectively.  However, if the resistance holds first support will be at the gap fill from this weekend at 79.89.  Below there, WTI can fall to the September 26th lows at 76.48 and then horizontal support from December 9th, 2021 at 73.30.

20221003 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Will OPEC+ cut back on supply on Wednesday?  If so, by how much?  It seems like the consensus is for a 1,000,000bpd cut in supply.  If that is the case, be careful of a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade.  Crude oil traded up nearly 5% today.  If price continues higher, there may be a pullback on the actual release if it is in line with consensus. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex WTI OPEC

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD outlook: Canada’s CPI cements BOC June cut expectations
Today 04:00 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: Rates and Inventories
Today 02:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted on rate cut uncertainty
Today 01:20 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains bullish amid recent US data weakness
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Bitcoin traders should track Wall Street, Nvidia for directional cue
Today 06:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_02
USD/CAD outlook: Canada’s CPI cements BOC June cut expectations
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast remains bullish amid recent US data weakness
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:00 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:50 AM
        crypto_04
        Bitcoin traders should track Wall Street, Nvidia for directional cue
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 06:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.