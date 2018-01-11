NZDUSD good form continues

The New Zealand dollar has been among the strongest G10 currencies ever since the middle of November.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2018 1:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The New Zealand dollar has been among the strongest G10 currencies ever since the middle of November. It has been supported among other things by a sharp increase in dairy and meat prices, New Zealand’s main exports. According to the United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organization, global food prices rose 8.2% in 2017, led by dairy and meat. Dairy prices rose almost by a third, thanks to a surge in butter, whole milk powder and cheese prices. Meat prices gained 9%. Other recent macroeconomic pointers from New Zealand have been far from impressive, with business confidence remaining low and inflation stable, although the employment sector did well in the third quarter as we found out in October. Overall, economic data in NZ does not warrant a rate increase or a cut, which means the RBNZ is likely to keep its monetary policy unchanged for a while yet. At a historic low of 1.75%, the benchmark interest rate in NZ is still higher than any developed economies. So, the NZD remains fundamentally supported, despite short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Mirroring the relatively bullish fundamentals, the technical outlook on the NZD/USD looks positive, too. As the daily chart shows, below, price action has been quite bullish ever since the sellers’ attempts to push the NZD/USD below prior swing low at 0.6820 failed in mid-November. This was the turning point and ever since then we have seen the formation of short-term higher highs and higher lows. As a result, several resistance levels have broken down, including 0.7200 this week. This level is now going to be the main short-term support, with a more immediate support coming in at 0.7230. Even if these levels were to break down in the coming days, the trend would still remain bullish so long as price stays above 0.7075, as this was the last downward move prior to price breaking above 0.7200 old high. Meanwhile the next key bullish objectives come in at 0.7260, 0.7390, 0.7480 and 0.7555. The first two mark the 61.8 and 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracements level against last year’s high at 0.7555, while the 0.7480 was also a key reference point in the past. So, in summary, the technical outlook is still bullish for the NZD/USD and will remain that way until and unless we see a breakdown in the market structure or the formation of a clear reversal pattern at higher levels first. 

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.