Market Brief Tesla surges Twitter tanks sentiment improves

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 11:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [24/10/2019 3:43 PM]

  • Europe’s automobile sector drives an extension of the region’s equity market advance as stock indices trade close not far off session highs. Daimler looks to have powered through Q3 on the back of Mercedes volumes.
  • Sentiment is bolstered despite mixed PMI readings. Periphery bonds spreads tighten marginally versus core, backing the view that we’re looking at a risk-on phase, though not giving much steer as to its strength. Gilts trade sideways within previous session’s range, in step with an increasingly rangebound pound
  • Sterling traders are trying to square an opposition Labour Party that says it will be "pragmatic" on Brexit and signs that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t given up on the chance of getting his deal through the House quickly. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the EU is keeping Boris Johnson waiting. He’s still waiting for a response to his letter seeking a Brexit delay till 31st January. The EU’s Parliament recommends accepting the request, so perhaps official acceptance is now a formality, that may be concluded as early as Thursday. Note however, that the forum doesn’t have a formal say. It’s emerged that the neither the Withdrawal agreement, nor a debate over a proposed election, were included in Parliamentary business announced for next week
  • Elsewhere, SEK spiked higher as the Riksbank held rates and indicated a December move higher
  • The euro dipped ahead of Mario Draghi’s final press conference as ECB president. It then stabilised as he began to speak. Draghi’s impact on the single market’s currency is remaining consistent, in a fashion, right up till his exit from the top chair.  As expected, both the Q&A and governing council meeting were short of policy action or guidance. Instead they were heavy on implied imperatives for the new chief, Christine Lagarde. One repeat question was whether the central bank would soon run into self-imposed limits. ‘The ECB doesn't foresee hitting them anytime soon.’

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • High profile U.S. earnings are sharply in focus. Twitter opened around 20% lower after missing revenue and EPS estimates though it posted higher than forecast active user growth. TWTR euphemistically referred  to a new "revenue product" problem that cut sales by 3 percentage points or more. The issues relate to a ‘bug’ that allowed access to certain user data without permission. Ceasing to utilise the data is forecast to keep dragging ad sales into next year
  • Tesla’s surge in the other direction by a similar magnitude (about +17% just now) helps anchor Nasdaq indices. TSLA brought positive drama to Q3 earnings when none was expected given the EV leader pre-reported deliveries weeks ago. A surprise profit of $1.86/share when a $0.24 loss was expected was key. Though this came with the group’s first revenue fall in 7 years, gross margin expansion on GAAP basis also crushed estimates, rising to 18.9% vs. Wall Street’s 15.1% view
  • Microsoft brought less drama despite a stonking first 2020 quarter. The flagship cloud business grew at a 59% pace year-to-year, lifting the broader Intelligent Cloud segment 22%, yet the shares barely moved in Wednesday’s after-hours market. MSFT rises about 2% on Thursday, to account for top and bottom-line beats, and a strong outlook. What was missing was an element of surprise. Plus, Azure, the centre piece enterprise cloud brand actually missed the most optimistic forecasts
  • Europe’s day in earnings has been as frenetic as Wall Street’s last 24 hours, with Nokia, Daimler (DAI), AstraZeneca (AZN), BASF, among the largest firms reporting. Shares in the telecom equipment maker (NOKIA) stand out with a 23% collapse after a sharp outlook cut. DAI is rewarded for years of investment in Mercedes, which drove volume growth and higher guidance; lifting the shares 3%. AZN was up 5% as emerging market growth turned cash generation up a gear. BASF shares added 2.6%, shrugging off trade-war cautions with guidance intact
  • Earnings success stories offer an actual and sentiment-based lift to indices, keeping the STOXX 600 gauge on its path back to year highs
  • The global earnings frenzy will continue later with Intel, PayPal, Amazon and others starring
  • A speech on China by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will also be watched, amid expectations that it could reignite trade tensions


FX snapshot as of [24/10/2019 3:25 PM]


FX markets

  • Uncertainty and has finally called a halt to sterling’s Brexit deal-hopes rally, with a definitive looking break below $1.288 support gathering pace
  • The euro also fails to sustain an earlier advance on pleasantly surprising French data, after getting its typical short-lived fillip from ECB noise. Having peaked early at $1.162, it was last at $1.114
  • Sweden’s Krona was an earlier G-10 leader as the Riksbank stood pat, leaving EUR/SEK at a one-month low of 10.656
  • Weakening regional manufacturing weighs both Aussie and Kiwi


Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close


Related tags: Bonds Dollar Shares market Sterling Trade War Johnson US Germany China Europe ECB Tech Stocks EUR Wall Street Draghi GBP

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Today 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
Today 05:18 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225 whipsawed as BOJ provides few clues on rate hike timeline
Today 03:59 AM
ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
Today 01:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

gold_03
Gold isn’t responding to shifts in US interest rate like it used to
By:
David Scutt
January 10, 2024 03:57 AM
    Research
    Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
      Research
      Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
        Research
        Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 3, 2024 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.