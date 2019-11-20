﻿

Market Brief Risk Aversion Prevails

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2019 8:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • Risk aversion has crept up, weighing on all yen crosses except the USD/JPY. This means that the US dollar is the strongest currency today with all other majors also being down against the buck. The weakest currency was the Canadian dollar:

 

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • Doubts continue to grow over the ability of the US and China to agree a phase one trade deal. The latest concern is that the decision by the US Senate to pass a bill supporting the pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong will only aggravate an already fragile US–China relationship. Indeed, China has voiced displeasure and raised warning of retaliation. Separately, a couple of days ago, Trump had threatened of further tariff if no deal is done.
  • FX market participants are looking forward to Canadian CPI (13:30 GMT) and FOMC meeting minutes (19:00 GMT).
    • Canada CPI expected at 1.9% y/y and 0.3% y/y for core CPI. If the data disappoints, this could very well increase the pressure on the CAD as speculation grows over a possible rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
    • FOMC minutes may not contain much in the way of new information. Fed Chair and several officials have guided market participants towards a “wait and see” approach in terms of monetary policy after three rounds of interest rate cuts.
  • In commodities, gold and silver turned lower as earlier gains evaporated with an appreciating US dollar. Meanwhile crude oil rebounded after an extended drop in the previous session. Official EIA crude oil inventories data at due at 15:30 today.
  • European stocks were lower with all European sectors in the red though energy fell the most, led by a 3.2% tumble by Equinor. US index futures pointed to a subdued start on Wall Street.

  • Stocks on the move, courtesy of my colleague Ken Odeluga:
    • Swedbank drops 3.5% as it becomes the latest Nordic lender to come unstuck due to Russia-related corruption allegations
    • Shell, BP and Total dragged European indices lower, thanks to yesterday’s sizeable drop in oil prices. Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, said current output from a key North Sea field exceeded 300,000bbl/day, but that's lower than expected.
    • HSBC, the Hong Kong-exposed bank, fell 0.9%, dragging the FTSE 100, on which the stock is the heaviest single weight.
    • Kingfisher also weighing the FTSE down with a big drop on shares after a quarterly sales miss
    • Target, the American retailer, may lift this week's gloom in the sector after reporting higher than forecast Q3 earnings, key sales and Q4 guidance, lifting the stock 8% in pre-market trade. Victoria's Secret operator L Brands reports after tonight's U.S. close.




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
Today 08:46 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 4, 2024 04:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 4, 2024 02:13 PM
      jobs_05
      US dollar, USD/JPY, gold performance around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 4, 2024 05:27 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar slammed at start of historically bad month, AUD/USD rallies
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 3, 2024 10:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.