﻿

Lockdown Easing Overshadows Second Wave Fears and Terrible US Data

Risk appetite is being boosted by the prospect of more countries easing lockdown measures, even as some reported a pickup in covid-19 infections.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 11, 2020 3:25 AM
Chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Following in the footsteps of Asia overnight, European bourses are pointing to a stronger start on the open, shrugging off horrible US jobs data from last week. Risk appetite is being boosted by the prospect of more countries easing lockdown measures, even as some reported a pickup in covid-19 infections.

Germany, Iran, China and South Korea have all reported an increase in coronavirus cases after lock down measures have been eased. In Germany, the Robert Koche Institute warned that the R rate, or reproduction rate was back over 1.1 increasing concerns that Europe’s largest economy could have eased lockdown measures too soon.

Concerns of a second wave of infections will limit advances in the market. However, this is being overshadowed right now by the prospect of more people returning to work and demand for goods and services returning after lock down measures caused demand to evaporate overnight.
Immune to horrible data
The markets are showing an extraordinary ability to focus on the positive whilst proving to be immune to terrible data. Stock indices across Europe and the US closed higher on Friday despite data revealing that 20.5 million US jobs have been lost and the unemployment rate striking 14.7%. There is a strong feeling that the worst is behind us which boosting risk sentiment. However, the current optimism combined with fear of missing out raises doubts over whether the markets are truly comprehending what 14.7% US unemployment means. 

Boris Johnson eases lockdown measures
The Pound is pushing higher, versus both the US Dollar and Euro and investment confidence in the UK is expected to receive a boost after Boris Johnson eased lockdown measures in England and as the number of coronavirus daily deaths were at the lowest level in a month. People in England can now exercise outside more frequently whilst those who haven’t been able to work from home are encouraged to return to work today. Construction sites and manufacturing plants will start reopening whilst those working from home are encouraged to still do so.  After 7 weeks in lock down there is finally some visibility as the PM laid out a three-stage plan to easing lockdown measures.

Furlough scheme extension?
Adding to the improving mood, rumours are also circulating that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will extend the government’s hugely popular job retention scheme until September. This will be at 60%, rather than the current 80% although it will also include topping up staff’s pay packets who are going back to work on a part time basis. There is no question that this is a hugely expensive scheme for the government. However, it has also proved to be extremely popular and could go a long way to ensuring that consumer confidence returns quickly which will be essential for any chance of a rapid recovery for the UK economy.

There is no high impacting data due for release today. Week long Brexit trade talks kick off today and could drive the pound. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: Indices GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:46 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 16, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.