Japanese PM Abe plans to resign

Earlier this morning, NHK announced that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to resign due to health reasons.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2020 2:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japanese PM Abe plans to resign

Earlier this morning, NHK announced that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to resign due to health reasons. Also, official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI grew 0.3% on year in August, well below +0.6% expected. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:33 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2024 11:00 AM
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 5, 2024 07:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.