Hattrick of PMI disappointment not a game changer

After weaker manufacturing and construction PMI readings earlier this week, all eyes were on the dominant services sector PMI this morning. The PMI was expected to print 53.6 compared to 53.8 in May. As it turned out, it was a hat-trick of weaker-than-expected PMIs for the UK economy, as the services sector scored 53.4. It was however a narrow miss and the pound's initial reaction was fairly muted.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 5, 2017 7:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After weaker manufacturing and construction PMI readings earlier this week, all eyes were on the dominant services sector PMI this morning. The PMI was expected to print 53.6 compared to 53.8 in May. As it turned out, it was a hat-trick of weaker-than-expected PMIs for the UK economy, as the services sector scored 53.4. It was however a narrow miss and the pound's initial reaction was fairly muted.

It is worth remembering that a reading above 50.0 still represents expansion and so all the three sectors did actually expand in June and as of yet there are no clear signs that business or indeed consumer sentiment has been severely damaged by Brexit-related political turmoil or the recent terrorist attacks. With economic data remaining generally positive, and inflation on the rise, the pound could extend its recent advance in the coming weeks as expectations over a rate hike increases.

Meanwhile US markets are set to reopen after 4th of July holidays. There aren't many economic pointers due for release this afternoon but things will pick up from tomorrow, culminating in the release of the key monthly employment report on Friday. There is however one important piece of news due for release today: FOMC's June meeting minutes. The minutes are unlikely to cause any major reaction, however, as several Fed speakers after that meeting have conveyed mostly hawkish remarks, reiterating what had been said in the June rate decision. So if the dollar is going to make a significant move it will be because of this week's upcoming data rather than today's release of FOMC minutes.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD still looks bullish to me despite this week’s dollar rebound. As one would have expected after a large range expansion last week, the cable has stalled around that key resistance and psychological hurdle at 1.30 again. However, it hasn’t broken any significant support levels yet. The last resistance prior to last week’s breakout was around 1.2815. If the cable drops to this level, I would expect to see a reaction and a possible resumption of the bullish trend. Alternatively, if the cable doesn’t hit this level and bounces then we would be waiting for an eventual break above 1.3000/3050 area. A clean break here could pave the way for a move towards the next bullish objectives at 1.3240 and then 1.3450. However, if last week’s low at 1.2705 breaks first then all bets would be off – this would be a rather bearish outcome. 

Related tags: Sterling Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.