Gold steady despite record high stocks and firm dollar

I was struggling to make sense of gold’s price action earlier this morning and as we approach the day’s close I am still not sure what to make of it.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2017 2:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

I was struggling to make sense of gold’s price action earlier this morning and as we approach the day’s close I am still not sure what to make of it. Why write on gold if I am not clear about its direction, you may wonder. Well, it is often when things don’t make sense when big things tend to happen. The precious metal has been trading higher throughout the day despite continued risk-on theme in the markets as evidenced in German stocks which surged higher this morning, pushing the benchmark DAX index to a new record high. Wall Street also opened at new record levels, although the indices here soon turned red ahead of the FOMC policy decision and Facebook’s earnings results later this evening. The FOMC statement showed very few surprises, with the only notable change from the previous statement being an upgrade to the economy from "rising moderately" to growing "at a solid rate." The dollar showed little reaction as one would have expected. The greenback was still higher against a number of currencies, including the yen, euro and pound, although commodity currencies were faring slightly better at the time of this writing.

Gold’s apparent resilience could therefore either be a trap in order to get the bulls on board before a sharp drop later this week, or a genuine move in which case it would point to a potential drop for the US dollar and/or equities. The dollar may weaken if US President Donald Trump chooses Jerome Powell as the replacement for Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Mr Powel is considered to be a dove and so he’s likely to keep interest rates low for longer, if elected. But let’s not forget also that this is a NFP week, which means not many people are ready to commit in one or the other direction ahead of the data release. This may help explain gold’s largely directionless, static, volatility. It is possible we may see further chop and churn until at least Friday. But judging by price action on silver, which rallied sharply above $17 to its highest since October 20, it wouldn’t come as surprise to me if we see gold also pushing higher in the coming days. Even so, I wouldn’t turn bullish unless it goes on to reclaim that $1300 hurdle again. 

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.