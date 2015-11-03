Gold melting away as Fed hike expectations heat up

How low can it go? There is still no end in sight for the falling prices of gold. The metal is now down for the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2015 1:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

How low can it go? There is still no end in sight for the falling prices of gold. The metal is now down for the fifth consecutive day after forming a key reversal pattern on Wednesday of last week on the back of a more hawkish than expected FOMC statement. The markets have since been pricing in a higher probability for a rate rise in December and the dollar has correspondingly gained ground. The US currency could sharply extend its gains if this week’s key data from the world’s largest economy show positive surprises, especially Friday’s monthly jobs report. Helping the dollar further is the mostly dovish central banks elsewhere, including of course the ECB which could expand the size, composition and duration of its QE programme in December. Negative interest rates in many other countries, including Switzerland, are also bullish for the dollar.

Unfortunately this is bad news for the buck-denominated gold and silver prices, especially since there are little or no signs of rising inflation rates. With yields being universally low, investors are continuing to find better value in stocks rather than gold or silver, which pay no interest or dividends and cost money to store. As investors continue to allocate growing proportions of their trading capital in assets that pay higher yields, precious metals will likely remain out of favour for the foreseeable future.

That being said, the physical demand for both metals should continue to rise over the long-term as the likes of India and China’s populations grow and their citizens become richer. Indeed, there is a danger that the on-going money printing and ultra-loose policies of the major central banks will overcook global inflation, which could be very good news for gold in the medium to long term. But in the short-term, the dollar will continue to dominate the agenda and as such we should see increased volatility around the release of the upcoming US data this week.

From a technical point of view, the bulls must have been disappointed when gold failed sustain the rally after it took out a key bearish trend line and as it fell back below the key $1170 and $1150 technically-important levels. These levels may now turn into resistance upon re-test. The metal is now heading towards another key support around $1120/21. This area is where the topside of the broken bearish trend meets a rising trend and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent rally from $1077. So, it is a big technical level. It is likely that the metal may stage a short-term bounce here at the very least because it does appear a tad over-sold. However, a decisive break below here would end any short-term bullish hopes and lead potentially lead to another ugly sell-off.

15.11.03 gold

Related tags: Fed FOMC Gold trading Federal Reserve Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.