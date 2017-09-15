Gold loses out as US stocks hit new highs

Gold has had a quieter week, at least relative to crude oil and some major currencies, most notably the pound.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2017 1:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold has had a quieter week, at least relative to crude oil and some major currencies, most notably the pound. The precious metal surged to a new 2017 high last Friday as speculators anticipated there to be further missile launches from North Korea at the weekend. But there wasn’t any. As a result, safe haven bets were unwound throughout the week and gold fell back, along with Japanese yen and Swiss franc. North Korea then launched another missile test earlier this morning and this was one of its furthest-reaching yet. However, after an initial knee-jerk reaction, equities bounced back while gold and yen, in particular, weakened sharply. Investors are evidently confident that North Korea’s actions will not lead to a war, because there seems to be a split between world powers. The US says China, North Korea’s closest ally, and Russia should do more to put pressure on Pyongyang. But China doesn’t appear too keen on getting involved while Russia has condemned "aggressive" US rhetoric. So, for the time being investors are largely ignoring geopolitical risks stemming from North Korea, for otherwise gold would be much higher and US indices far from being at record high levels. With the dollar also showing some signs of support, the buck-denominated precious metal could weaken further in early parts of next week – that is unless North Korea tensions rise by a good few notches over the weekend again. So, gold could ease back towards that key $1290-$1300 support area, but then I would expect to see at least a bounce of some sort from that zone. However, any move below $1276, the last low prior to the latest rally, would be bearish. For now, though, the trend is still bullish. 

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.