Gold Intraday Even Stronger Momentum

Yesterday, we mentioned that expansionary fiscal policy should continue to provide support to gold prices, now it has gathered more upside momentum...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2020 11:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Even Stronger Momentum

On Tuesday, spot gold advanced 1.3% to $1,842, but seemingly lagging as compared with a 7.0% rally in silver, which jumped 4.8% further during Asian trading hours today.


European Union leaders have finally reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package, while another round of U.S. fiscal support is expected to be released this week, commodity prices were buoyed by optimism over increasing industrial and infrastructure demand. Yesterday, we mentioned that expansionary fiscal policy should continue to provide support to gold prices.


From a technical point of view, spot gold has gathered more upside momentum after breaking above a 2-week consolidation range as shown on the 1-hour chart. In fact, it has broken above its previous high without showing a bearish RSI divergence. Bullish investors might consider $1,838 as the nearest intraday support, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally started from July 17. The 1st and 2nd resistances are likely to be located at $1,880 and $1.890 respectively. In an alternative scenario, a break below $1,838 might trigger a pull-back to test the next support at $1,830.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.