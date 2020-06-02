Gold Intraday Bullish Consolidation

Bloomberg data showed that, total known ETFs' holding of gold increased for a twenty seventh straight session...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2020 1:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Bullish Consolidation

Spot gold ended up 0.5% yesterday, posting a three-day rebound. Despite U.S. stocks climbing higher, investors continue to see gold as a hedging option, given the uncertainty over violent protests in the U.S. and U.S.-China relationship.


Bloomberg data showed that, total known ETFs' holding of gold increased for a twenty seventh straight session, which suggested that investors' demand for the precious metal remains firm.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is trading within a consolidation range after a recent rebound. Bullish investors might consider $1,725 as the nearest intraday support, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $1,754 and $1,765 respectively. In an alternative scenario, a break below $1,725 would indicating that gold is heading back to test the next support at $1,711.

\

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:20 PM
    Gold_bar
    Gold was overbought weeks ago, according to this measure
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 03:17 AM
      gold_01
      Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 22, 2024 03:16 PM
        Crude_oil_USD
        WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 12:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.