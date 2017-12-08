Gold and silver overlooked amid Bitcoin hype

The recent upsurge in Bitcoin and other crypto currencies may have had a direct impact on precious metal prices, if one can assume they are viable substitutes for paper gold and silver.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2017 12:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The recent upsurge in Bitcoin and other crypto currencies may have had a direct impact on precious metal prices, if one can assume they are viable substitutes for paper gold and silver. Like a herd, market participants have a tendency to follow the money. So when Bitcoin goes up in value by hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per day, the fear of missing out (FOMO) kicks in and speculators rush to buy the crypto currency because they don’t want to be left out. Often they fund these positions by liquidating their assets elsewhere, especially those which have been underperforming. With gold and silver failing to make any good progress for months, if not years, this is why I think precious metals have been undermined by Bitcoin as investors have made better use of their funds. But whether a big bubble is being formed in Bitcoin and when that might deflate, no one knows. However, one thing is for sure: Bitcoin will never be gold or silver, whatever nominal value it might attain. Bitcoins can easily be hacked, deleted by mistake, and potentially go back to zero when there is a significantly better substitute available. In contrast, gold and silver represent physical stores of value which cannot and will never go to zero.

The other problem for precious metals is that at the moment they are being overlooked, not just because of the ongoing hype for cryptos but also because of investors’ insatiable appetite for risk as the global stock indices continue to hit multi-year or record highs almost on a daily basis. In addition, precious metals are denominated in the dollar, which has managed to rebound in recent days after falling for much of the year. But if Bitcoin and/or Wall Street crash soon, then the safe haven commodities should make a comeback. Other factors that might help support gold and silver include, among other things, geopolitical risks, inflation, and a sustained increase in physical demand or restriction in supply. These factors are near impossible to predict. But, ultimately it will be the direction of the dollar and stock markets that gold and silver investors will need to concentrate on the most going forward. While a rebound in the dollar would be bad news for precious metals, it is likely that the stock markets will correct themselves at some stage. When this happens, the appeal of safe haven precious metals will rise.

Meanwhile technical traders may wish to watch silver here as it tests a key support zone in the $15.65-$15.85 area. After the recent sharp falls, we are indeed on the lookout for a bullish pattern to emerge, ideally around this key zone.  However, even when such a pattern emerges, we won’t call it a bottom until and unless silver goes on to create a new higher high as well. 

Related tags: Gold Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.