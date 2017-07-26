GBPUSD rebounds as UK GDP matches forecasts ahead of FOMC

If the dollar were to head further lower, then the GBP/USD could be the next pair to rally given that all the other dollar crosses have had their fair share of the fun already, except sterling. Supporting this view, data from the UK hasn’t been bad this week, so it makes sense for the cable to go higher...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2017 8:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market’s focus will be on the FOMC later on today. Investors will be fully anticipating the Fed to come across as more dovish than hawkish. But that view may already be priced in, so it will be interesting to see how the dollar will react. The US currency has bounded back a touch over the past couple of days, especially against her weaker rivals such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. But against the euro, it still remains downbeat despite yesterday’s mild sell-off in the EUR/USD pair. If the dollar were to head further lower, then the GBP/USD could be the next pair to rally given that all the other dollar crosses have had their fair share of the fun already, except sterling.

Supporting this view, data from the UK hasn’t been bad this week, so it makes sense for the cable to go higher, if the dollar were to weaken further. Indeed, growth figures released this morning by the ONS showed the UK economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. GDP expanded 0.3% in Q2 versus to 0.2% in Q1. The pound didn’t show any positive reaction in the immediate aftermath of the data release as the number was bang in line with the expectations. Yet equally, the sellers had little desire to show up. Consequently, the GBP/USD bounced at around the key 1.30 handle and the EUR/GBP headed lower.

From a technical perspective, the cable has already made a series of higher highs and higher lows this year. This bullish structure of price has been objectively confirmed by rising moving averages: 21-, 50- and 200-period moving averages are all in the correct order and now point higher too. Broken resistance levels have turned into support. Now the cable must move away from the 1.30 psychological hurdle to encourage fresh buying. Supporting the bullish case is evidence that the sellers are continually getting trapped. For example, yesterday’s doji candle would normally be a bearish sign. However, once the low of yesterday’s range broke, there was very little follow-through.

All that being said, the day has just started and the dollar could very easily make a comeback in the event the Fed delivers a hawkish surprise later on today, or if US GDP comes in surprisingly strong on Friday. So things could turn bearish for the cable very quickly. However, at the moment, the path of least resistance is still to the upside. A deceive break above the recent swing high of 1.3125 would be ideal for the bulls. 

Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.