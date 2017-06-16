GBPJPY underpinned by dovish BoJ and hawkish BoE

The Bank of Japan rounded off a busy week for central banks earlier today. It struck a more optimistic tone on the outlook for the Japanese economy as it kept its monetary policy unchanged.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2017 8:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of Japan rounded off a busy week for central banks earlier today. It struck a more optimistic tone on the outlook for the Japanese economy as it kept its monetary policy unchanged. The bank upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth. Stronger growth overseas will benefit Japan because its economy is export-oriented. Significantly, however, the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda refused to be drawn into speculation about an early exit from its vast stimulus programmes. Mr Kuroda said: "There's some distance to achieving 2 percent inflation, so it's inappropriate to say now specifically how we will exit our ultra-loose monetary policy and how that could affect the BOJ's financial health. Laying out specific simulations now would only create confusion. We will debate an exit strategy only after 2 percent inflation is achieved and price growth stays there stably." Reading in between the lines, this was as dovish as one could have expected the BoJ to be. As a result, the yen, which had already weakened considerably yesterday, fell further today.

Elsewhere however the tide is turning as some of the major central banks are finally in the process of ending their extraordinary loose monetary policy stances. The Bank of England, for example, gave a strong hint yesterday that it may be about to raise interest rates as the “CPI overshoot may be bigger than previously thought.” Three MPC members actually voted for a rate increase, but were ultimately outnumbered by the five who decided, for now, to keep monetary policy unchanged. For how much longer will the BoE accommodate the rising UK inflation rates before it becomes a threat?

As a result of a not-so-dovish BoE and a not-so-hawkish BoJ, the pound could be set to gain further against the yen this year. In fact, this GBP/JPY has already ended its corrective trend that had started in early May, which means that the way has potentially been cleared for the move to begin. The Guppy’s break outside of the short-term downward channel could be significant given that the long-term trend appears to be bullish, as evidenced for example by the rising 50- and 200-day moving averages and also with price making higher lows. But after a sharp bounce over the past day and a half, the GBP/JPY may pullback to a key support level such as 140.90 before potentially resuming its upward trend in early next week. Some of short-term bullish targets could be the Fibonacci levels shown on the chart, with the 61.8% retracement at 144.50 being our near-term objective. But there’s potential for the rally to extend far beyond that level given the fundamental developments of this week. However, we would be quick to drop our bullish bias if we see a key reversal formation at higher levels or if the long-term bullish trend line breaks, whichever happens first. Until and unless that occurs, the path of least resistance is unambiguously to the upside now.

Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.