GBPJPY On the Precipice of a 200 Pip Gap

For traders who weren’t paying close attention, it was easy miss today’s Bank of Japan meeting in the cacophony of today’s other high-impact news releases. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 15, 2015 3:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

For traders who weren’t paying close attention, it was easy miss today’s Bank of Japan meeting in the cacophony of today’s other high-impact news releases. And while the central bank did not make any changes to monetary policy, as anticipated, the bank’s policy board did ratchet down its expectations for growth and inflation, with potentially important implications for later this year.

The BOJ’s median forecasts for GDP growth this year edged down to 1.7% in today’s meeting, down 0.3% from the 2.0% growth expected in April. More importantly, the central bank marginally revised its inflation expectations lower, with the central bankers now anticipating core CPI to come in at 0.7% in fiscal year (April-March) 2015 and 1.9% in fiscal year 2016; each figure was just 0.1% lower than the median expectation in April’s BOJ meeting. In fact, the negative revisions were less severe than many traders have expected, showing the central bank still expects to approach its 2% inflation target as soon as next year.

We remain more skeptical in the Japanese economy’s ability to generate inflationary pressure in the near-term, and based on the market reaction, traders initially agreed. The yen broadly edged lower in the immediate aftermath of the release, with USDJPY ticking above 123.50 and GBPJPY briefly tagging a three-week high near 193.50, though those early yen losses have since faded.

Taking a step back, GBPJPY remains on the precipice of the big 200+ pip bearish gap from late June. Many traders believe that such gaps can act as magnets until they are “filled,” which in this case would entail an eventual rally back up to 195.00. Looking to the secondary indicators generally bolsters the short-term bullish case: the MACD has turned higher and is about to cross both its signal line and the “0” level, while the RSI indicator has also bounced back strongly from last week’s brief oversold level, though it’s still far from overbought.

For the rest of the week, GBPJPY traders will be hyper-focused on the 193.50 level, as a break through this barrier may herald a gap-filling rally up toward 195.00 at least. Above that level, traders may target June’s 7-year high at 195.85. Meanwhile, a rejection at the 193.50 barrier could lead short-term bulls to take profits on their trades and take the unit back down toward 190.00.

GBPJPY7-15-2015 8-44-21 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: BoJ CPI GBP/JPY MACD Technical Analysis Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.