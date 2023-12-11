GBP/USD outlook: CPI, FOMC, BoE makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week

The GBP/USD has started the new week on the front foot, in what promises to be big next few days. We have several key data releases coming up this week from both sides of the pond, including US CPI on Tuesday, while both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England will be making their respective interest rate decisions later in the week. This makes the GBP/USD our featured currency pair of the week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:15 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD outlook hinges on US CPI, FOMC and BoE
  • US dollar steady after Friday’s data-fuelled rally
  • GBP/USD’s positive correlation with stocks is additional source of support for cable

 

The GBP/USD closed lower last week as the dollar made a comeback against all major currencies. But the cable has started the new week on the front foot, in what promises to be big next few days. We have several key data releases coming up this week from both sides of the pond, including US CPI on Tuesday, while both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England will be making their respective interest rate decisions later in the week. This makes the GBP/USD our featured currency pair of the week.

 

US dollar steady after Friday’s data-fuelled rally

 

The dollar index closed higher on Friday, in what was a textbook reaction across financial markets in response to the stronger jobs and consumer sentiment data. Along with the dollar, bond prices and gold fell, as yields rose. The GBP/USD came to within a couple of points of breaking below 1.25 handle, before bouncing off the low. The cable has since bounced back, now trading near the 1.26 area. The dollar has also weakened against a few other major currencies, although it has extended its gains against the likes of the yen and gold, as bond yields have remained near their highs made on Friday.

 

The dollar rallied on Friday after the non-farm payrolls report exceeded expectations, showing nearly 200K jobs added compared to the anticipated 185K. However, there was a downward revision of 35K in the data for the previous two months, somewhat dimming the overall positive employment picture. Still, the unemployment rate fell, and weekly wages saw a greater-than-expected growth of 0.4% month-over-month. Later in the day, the UoM Consumer Sentiment survey came in well ahead of expectations at 69.4 vs. 62.0 expected.

 

GBP/USD outlook: Cable facing big test

 

The GBP/USD will be facing a big test this week. On the data front, as well as UK earnings and US CPI data on Tuesday, we will have UK GDP and US PPI on Wednesday, followed by US retail sales on Thursday and manufacturing PMI data on Friday. In addition to these key data releases, both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England will be making their respective interest rate decisions this week.

 

This is the final Fed meeting of 2023, which means the FOMC will present its staff projections, the dot plots, as well as the usual statement and then a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell. Fed Fund futures currently imply almost 100% chance of the Fed holding rates. A notable recent shift is the change in expectations for the Fed's initial rate cut, moving from May to March. Current pricing indicates a 40% likelihood of a cut. Given the forward-looking nature of markets and weaknesses in certain sectors of the US economy, anticipating cuts in the first half of next year is not entirely unfounded. But let’s see what the Fed signals as this could move the odds firmly back in the favour of a cut in May.

 

Meanwhile, the Bank of England and the other two major central banks in Europe – ECB and SNB – are also expected to keep their policies unchanged on Thursday. The BOE has indicated a prolonged hold on the current rate, and the ECB has recently paused, with market expectations ruling out another hike. The pound could move if the BoE’s stance has changed, although that’s highly unlikely in my view.

 

Don’t forget GBP/USD’s positive correlation with stocks

 

While the outcome of these macro events remains crucial, it is worth pointing out that the GBP/USD has also closely mirrored the movements of the stock markets. In November, it experienced an upswing alongside a significant rally in major indices. Although the beginning of this month has seen a momentary pause in US indices, the DAX has persistently climbed to reach new all-time highs. Consequently, the underlying long-term trend in stocks still point higher. Perhaps this is why we didn’t see Friday’s drop in the GBP/USD turn into an outright sell-off. Instead, the cable has rebounded to make back most of its losses.

 

So, there is a possibility that the bullish trend for the GBP/USD will resume, possibly regardless of the short-term volatility resulting from the upcoming macro events – that is, for as long as the stock market rally remains in place. In other words, the direction of risk appetite could be as big an influence on the cable as this week’s macro events.

 

 

Macro highlights relevant for the GBP/USD

 

 

Here’s the full economic calendar, relevant to the GBP/USD pair, this week:

GBP/USD Outlook

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

 

GBP/USD Outlook chart

Source: TradingView.com

 

Despite closing lower last week, the GBP/USD’s bullish trend has remained largely unscathed. The consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows since the GBP/USD hit a low point in October suggests that the path of least resistance still point upwards for the cable. In the middle of November, the pair surpassed the 200-day average, providing an objective indication that the trend had shifted positively. Consequently, I am inclined to seek bullish opportunities around key support levels like 1.2550 and 1.2500, which were previously resistance levels. My pivotal level is approximately 1.2450, representing the last low before the latest rally. A breach below 1.2450 would establish a lower low, signalling a potential bearish reversal. However, until that scenario potentially unfolds, the GBP/USD outlook will remain bullish from a technical viewpoint. The next level of potential resistance comes in around 1.2600 area, above which there’s not much further resistance until the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.2720. 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas GBP USD FX

Latest market news

View more
Yuan and equity markets fall on Moody’s Ratings downgrade
Today 11:17 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM
AUD/USD going backwards as Asia FX struggles with a resurgent US dollar
Today 05:05 AM
USD/JPY, Gold: Risk for US dollar, Treasury yields skewed higher unless CPI comes in cool
Today 02:01 AM
Strong labor data fails to crimp equity markets, dollar rallies
December 8, 2023 08:54 PM
Gold outlook dimmed by stronger US data ahead of CPI and FOMC
December 8, 2023 04:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – Nov 27, 2023
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 27, 2023 01:00 PM
    Uptrend
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook in focus - Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 20, 2023 12:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      GBP/USD analysis in focus ahead of key data – Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 13, 2023 11:00 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD analysis: RBA, Peak Fed Rates Narrative makes Aussie Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 6, 2023 02:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.