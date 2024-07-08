GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024

The upcoming release of US inflation data is likely to alter the odds of a September rate cut in the direction of the surprise, putting the GBP/USD forecast into focus. Thus, a clearer trend for the US dollar could emerge this week, after the greenback fell across the board last week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:55 PM
united_kingdom_05
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following the publication of a mixed-bag US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, the US dollar dropped, sending the GBP/USD above the 1.28 handle to end the week solidly in the black. The move has followed through to the start of this week with the cable on the rise ahead of a busy week. The upcoming release of US inflation data is likely to alter the odds of a September rate cut in the direction of the surprise, putting the GBP/USD forecast into focus. Thus, a clearer trend for the US dollar could emerge this week, after the greenback fell across the board last week. We will also have some UK data to look forward to, while investors continue to monitor Keir Starmer’s progress in his first week as UK Prime Minister.

 

First impressions of new UK PM impress markets

 

Judging by the calm reaction of the pound and the FTSE ever since the handover of the premiership to Labour’s Keir Starmer and resignation of Rishi Sunak, it looks like political stability is the key takeaway point. Of course, a landslide victory was already priced in weeks ago, but the first impressions of Starmer as Prime Minister has undoubtedly pleased his supporters. Starmer has stated that “the work of change begins immediately”, promising to “rebuild” the country amid widespread public frustration with deteriorating public services, the National Health System and social care, and a faltering economy amid the cost-of-living crisis. Let’s see how he plans to make those changes and whether the market will buy it.

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

Key UK data to watch this week: GDP and industrial production

 

Speaking of the economy, we will have the monthly GDP estimate on Thursday in a UK data dump that will provide statistics from May, something Starmer and his Labour party had no say about. In any event, GDP is seen printing 0.2% growth month on month, following a flat April. If GDP or this week’s other UK data beats expectations, and given the calmer reaction to Labour’s victory, the pound could rise further, boosting the GBP/USD forecast.

 

GBP/USD forecast UK data

 

 

US data highlights this week: CPI, UoM surveys and Fedspeak

 

The US dollar, meanwhile, will remain in sharp focus this week, with the publication of the latest CPI and PPI measures of inflation, as well as the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment and inflation expectations surveys, plus several speeches by Fed officials.

 

Friday’s US non-farm jobs report showed payrolls increasing by 206,000, surpassing consensus. However, the previous two months saw significant downward revisions, bringing the three-month average of jobs created to its lowest since January 2021. Moreover, the unemployment rate rose to 4.1% against expectations, while average hourly earnings increased by the slowest annual growth rate since Q2 2021, aiding the Fed's inflation target of 2%.

 

This week, we will have the following key US data and Fed members speaking, in addition to the UK data mentioned earlier, all having the potential to impact the GBP/USD forecast:

 

GBP/USD forecast US data

 

With upcoming CPI and PPI data, a clearer trend for the US dollar could emerge this week, after the greenback fell across the board last week.

 

CPI data could signal return to disinflation, impacting us dollar

 

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released on Thursday, July 11. Following last month’s print of weaker-than-expected rise of 0.2% in monthly core CPI and a flat headline reading, US dollar bears had hoped for a larger USD drop last month. However, the dollar held steady against the yen and euro until weak US economic data last week caused a decline. Another weak CPI print could indicate the disinflation process is back on track, helping move inflation towards normal levels.

 

UoM Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations

 

Friday’s data releases will include the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan’s Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment surveys. The UoM gauge of consumer sentiment has been declining, consistently disappointing expectations. Concurrently, several data points like the ISM manufacturing and services PMIs have been weak. The UoM’s Inflation Expectations survey softened to 3.0% from 3.3%. Further declines in inflation expectations could weaken actual inflation through a weaker wage-price spiral.

 

 

GBP/USD forecast: key levels to watch

GBP/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The GBP/USD has broken its bearish trendline that had been in place since June 2021, suggesting rates could be on the verge of larger move higher, potentially towards the next psychologically-important level of 1.3000, last July’s high of 1.3142 or even higher. Short-term support is seen around 1.2815/20, marking last week’s high, when the pair formed a large thrust candle. Key support is now seen around the 1.2700  handle, which marks the breakout area. The line in the sand in this technical bullish GBP/USD forecast is last week’s low at 1.2615. A potential move back below this level would more or less invalidate the bullish breakout.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Today 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Today 01:02 PM
EURUSD Outlook: French Political Uncertainties vs Fed Rate Cut Bets
Today 10:56 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
Today 09:12 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ statement likely to be short and not so sweet
Today 03:36 AM
Gold, silver, copper could break to new highs if Powell, CPI allow
Today 03:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:55 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 17, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 17, 2024 12:57 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 10, 2024 01:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 3, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.