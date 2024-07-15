EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - July 15, 2024

Already cutting rates in June, the European Central Bank will be in focus again this week. This time, no rate cuts are expected from the ECB, which, together with reduced political uncertainty in Europe and weakness in US data, should all help to keep the euro supported against the US dollar, maintaining the short-term EUR/USD forecast in bulls’ favour.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:41 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD poked its head above the June high of 1.0916 to reach its best level since March, after the US Empire State Manufacturing Index came out weaker than expected earlier. The US dollar has remained under pressure against most major currencies, albeit not so much against the likes of the New Zealand dollar following last week’s dovish RBNZ meeting. Still, against the likes of the euro and pound, as well as gold, the greenback has fallen further after last week’s weaker-than-expected US CPI data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will loosen its monetary policy at its September meeting. Already cutting rates in June, the European Central Bank will be in focus again this week. This time, no rate cuts are expected from the ECB, which, together with reduced political uncertainty in Europe and weakness in US data, should all help to keep the euro supported against the US dollar, maintaining the short-term EUR/USD forecast in bulls’ favour.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

 

EUR/USD forecast: Key macro highlights this week

 

Apart from retail sales and a handful of other macro pointers, the US economic calendar is quite quiet this week. The same could be said about Europe’s data calendar had it not been for the ECB policy decision on Thursday. Here are this week’s key macro highlights, relevant to the EUR/USD pair:


EUR/USD forecast

 

Already, we have seen the Empire State Manufacturing Index print a below-expected -6.6 reading this week, which helped to keep the pressure on the US dollar. But it is all about retail sales on Tuesday, when building permits and industrial production data will be published too.

 

 

US retail sales expected to fall

 

The health of the US consumer is deteriorating, as was reflected by last month’s release of the May retail sales estimate, which came in at just +0.1% month-over-month. That followed a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in April. Sales at gasoline stations were particularly weak last time, falling 2.2%, while those at furniture stores, an indication of demand for long-lasting goods, slipped 1.1%. Meanwhile, recent data releases have mostly surprised to the downside and inflation has cooled more than expected. If retail sales again disappoint, then the odds of a September rate cut could surge, especially in light of last week’s weaker consumer inflation data (and UoM’s Inflation Expectations survey).

 

 

ECB rate decision

 

The European Central Bank’s next rate decision is on Thursday, July 18 at 13:15 BST. Don’t expect any fireworks this time, after it delivered its first rate cut in June. That decision was built up so much by the ECB that they simply had to cut even if policymakers were unsure about the path of inflation. Indeed, the minutes of that meeting have since revealed greater uncertainty in ECB staffs’ outlook for inflation, while private consumption showed no convincing evidence of picking up either. The ECB will remain data-dependent, something which Christine Lagarde highlighted at the last press conference in June and said there will be no pre-commitment to a particular rate path. So, don’t expect another rate cut at this meeting, but watch out for clues about the next move.

 

 

EUR/USD forecast: Technical analysis

 

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD has broken above a couple of bearish trend lines that were there from July and December of last year. Rates have also moved and stayed above their 21-day exponential and 200-day simple moving averages. The technical EUR/USD forecast is therefore bullish as things stand. But given that it had struggled around the current levels between 1.0900 to 1.1000 area earlier this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if it hangs around for a few days here, potentially until the ECB rate decision is out of the way. Still, the short-term path of least resistance is clearly to the upside, so I wouldn’t necessarily look for bearish trades here unless the charts tell me otherwise. Key short-term support is now seen between 1.0840-1.0865 area, followed by 1.0800, where the 200-day average now resides.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Analysis: Rally Extends Toward Sterling’s 1-Year High at 1.30
Today 04:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises with Trump & Fed Powell in focus
Today 01:39 PM
Gold outlook: Metal could hit a new record high
Today 01:30 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:40 AM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 11:21 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Netflix ,TSMC, Goldman Sachs
Today 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - July 15, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:41 PM
    GBP/USD Analysis: Rally Extends Toward Sterling’s 1-Year High at 1.30
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 04:21 PM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:00 AM
        aus_06
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bulls eye the 200-week EMA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.