GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:13 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 11.8 points (0.17%) and currently trades at 6,988.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 60.75 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 32,332.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 37.41 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 17,707.57
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -1.71 points (-0.01%) and currently trades at 12,162.87

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -12 points (-0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,398.04
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,147.37
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -21 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,131.64

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -17 points (-0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -2.5 points (-0.06%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -12.75 points (-0.08%)

 

20231108indices

 

Three Fed members including Jerome Powell himself are set to speak today. Given the market’s ‘dovish celebration’ following the Fed’s last meeting, it’s possible we’ll continue to see hawkish comments later today as Fed members try and push back against that initial reaction – like we have already seen this week from Bowman and Logan on Tuesday. Whether markets will listen or continue to call ‘peak rates’ remains to be seen, but it could impact the US dollar and bond yields and stocks markets accordingly. If their comments are surprisingly reserved, it could further weaken the US dollar and help currency pairs such as GBP/USD and EUR/USD resume their bullish moves from last week.

Bank of England (BOE) Governor Bailey may try a similar tactic, to try and steer expectations for BOE cuts to happen sooner than later. Chief economist Hue Pill said the BOE may wait until May 2024, and I’d be surprised if Bailey brings forward any such expectation – assuming he wants to keep inflation expectations lower. The BOE held rates at 5.25% with just three MPV members voting for a hike (down from 4 previously, and 8 the meeting prior).

The Bank of Canada (BOC) have held rates at 5% for the past two meetings, and whilst the statement tipped its hat to moderating price pressures the central bank also kept the door open to a further tightening. Today’s minutes may reveal how close they may be to such a move. And it is worth noting that a BOC survey of market participants see higher rates as a genuine concern.

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 07:00 – German industrial production
  • 07:45 – France current account, trade balance
  • 09:30 – BOE Bailey speaks
  • 10:00 – Eurozone retail sales
  • 10:15 – Fed Cook speaks
  • 14:15 – Fed Chair Powell speaks
  • 15:30 – Crude oil inventories
  • 18:30 – BOC summary of opinions
  • 18:40 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 21:45 – Fed Jefferson speaks

 

20231108forex

 

 

GBP/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

The British pound reached the initial upside target around 1.24, which included the 200-day MA, 200-day EMA and 100% projection level. The slightly firmer US dollar has pushed GBP/USD lower for a second day ahead of speeches from the BOE governor and three Fed members. And it is really down to how these speeches play out as to whether GBP/USD bulls can regain their footing

However, the rally to 1.24 broke above trend resistance and the previous swing high to confirm a technical change of trend. Therefore this 2-day pullback could simply be a retracement against the strong rally from 1.22, which means I’m on the lookout for a swing low.

20231108gbpusd

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (4-hour chart):

Like its FX major peers, EUR/USD capitalised on USD weakness on Friday but has since retraced. The 1-hour chart shows that we have seen one leg lower before finding support around the weekly pivot point and 1.0675 high. A bullish engulfing candle hints at a swing low, which paints a bullish bias for the euro session – as long as it can hold a break above 1.07. However, it remains unclear whether this is the end of a correction (and prices could break above last week’s high) or this is simply the ‘B’ part of an ABC correction. Should prices move lower, nest support levels reside around 1.0625 and 1.0600.

20231108eurusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
Today 12:37 AM
Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over
Today 12:36 AM
WTI continues to defy the consensus, AUD/USD falls post RBA: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:33 PM
Nasdaq rallies, oil slips further
Yesterday 09:26 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as peak rate optimism fades
Yesterday 02:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Bank notes of different currencies
GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:13 AM
    united_states_01
    USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:37 AM
      Research
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:25 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks running out of bullish catalysts after big rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.