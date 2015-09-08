GBP USD bears get pound ed

Here in the US, the just-concluded Labor Day holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, when traders return from their beach cabins and refocus on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2015 2:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Here in the US, the just-concluded Labor Day holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, when traders return from their beach cabins and refocus on the markets. Historically, this period also marks the return of more volatile markets after the so-called “summer doldrums,” though if anything, many traders would actually prefer a respite from this year’s abnormally volatile August. One way or another though, sharp market moves are likely ahead of the Federal Reserve’s highly-anticipated meeting on September 16th.

One pair that continues to be buffeted by sharp volatility is GBP/USD. After falling around 250 pips amidst consistent selling last week, the unit has rallied sharply so far this week. This week’s surge, which has already unwound all of last week’s selling, is hardly surprising; after all, there was no obvious fundamental catalyst for last week’s selloff. Last week’s UK PMI reports were slightly weaker than anticipated, but the Bank of England nonetheless remains on track to hike interest rates at some point in the first half of next year, so the dramatic 600-pip selloff from the late August high above 1.5800 appeared unwarranted. Ahead this week, traders will be watching out for UK Manufacturing Production data and the NIESR GDP Estimate on Wednesday, the September BOE meeting and statement on Thursday, and PPI data out of the US on Friday.

Technical View: GBP/USD

Turning our attention to the chart, it’s clear that GBP/USD is seeing strong buying pressure as we go to press. The unit is working on its second consecutive Bullish Marubozu candle,* signaling strong buying pressure heading into the middle of the week. That said, GBP/USD’s bullish explosion may soon encounter some resistance.

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the two-week drop comes in at 1.5415, near current market prices, and if the unit is able to overcome that barrier, the convergence of the 100-day MA and 50% Fibonacci retracement looms up around the 1.5500 level. To the downside, a break below the 200-day MA at 1.5350 would shift the near-term odds back in favor of the bears.

* A Marubozu candle is formed when prices open very near to one extreme of the candle and close very near the other extreme. Marubozu candles represent strong momentum in a given direction.

GBPUSDDAILY9-8-2015 8-43-28 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: BOE GBP/USD MACD Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 6, 2025 08:55 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.