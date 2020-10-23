GBP supported by roaring Retail Sales
The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September retail sales at +1.5% on month, much above +0.2% expected. On a yearly basis, they were released at +4.7%, vs +3.4% expected. Preliminary readings of October PMIs will be released later today.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains within a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2900. The nearest resistance would be set at October top at 1.3170 and a second one would be set at September high at 1.3480 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains within a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2900. The nearest resistance would be set at October top at 1.3170 and a second one would be set at September high at 1.3480 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 09:00 AM
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
July 5, 2024 08:05 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
July 5, 2024 05:23 AM
July 5, 2024 03:18 AM