FX Handover Oil Gains Halved BoJo Dominates First Ballot

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 13, 2019 4:42 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Handover: Oil Gains Halved, BoJo Dominates First Ballot



Related tags: Forex Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Today 02:14 PM
FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_05
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:12 AM
    channel_03
    USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:49 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2024 01:07 PM
        Forex trading
        JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.