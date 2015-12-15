FTSE Stocks end losing run as focus shifts to Fed

European stock markets and US index futures are sharply higher today, extending the gains from Monday afternoon’s bounce which saw Wall Street end the recent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 15, 2015 1:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets and US index futures are sharply higher today, extending the gains from Monday afternoon’s bounce which saw Wall Street end the recent streak of losses. Here, the FTSE is breaking an eight-day losing run, thanks in part to rising share prices of supermarkets and as miners and energy stocks recover along with crude prices. Supermarkets are finding support in anticipation of bumper sales leading up to Christmas and on news that Sainsbury’s market share has increased. Crude prices are up for a second day, possibly because of short-covering after both oil contracts fell near their December 2008 lows on Monday. Thus, there is the danger that another round of selling could be on the way for crude once the buying pressure fades, because fundamentally nothing has changed. But for now, traders may correspondingly be trimming their bearish bets on oil companies, which could be helping to put additional upward pressure on the major indices like the FTSE. December is usually a positive month for the stock markets anyway, possibly because of the effect of ‘window dressing’ as money managers buy stocks that have been trending strongly in order to show off to their clients that they are holding the ‘correct’ type of stocks. Although this particular December is looking anything but strong, we are only at mid-way point. So, there is still plenty of time for the so-far elusive Santa Clause rally to start.

So far this week however, investors have largely been sitting on their hands, possibly because of the imminent rate decision from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The market is widely expecting a small rate increase, accompanied by assurance that further rate rises will only take place if the incoming data shows the world’s largest economy is on a sustainable path of growth and that inflation is moving towards the Fed’s 2% target. But if the Fed surprises then the stock and other financial markets could move sharply. If it decides to keep its policy unchanged, which is unlikely in our view because its credibility in on the line, then stocks may initially rally on relief that interest rates will remain low for longer. On the other hand, if the Fed delivers a particularly hawkish message with a bigger-than-expected rate rise then that would probably not be good news for US and global stocks.  Anything in-between is likely to be neutral to slightly positive for the markets.

Technical outlook: FTSE

On Monday the FTSE dipped to the key support zone in the range between 5870 and 5920. This area had previously been support and corresponds with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement against the bounce from August. At this stage however it is not clear if a base has been formed, given that the index was looking oversold anyway and short-side traders were likely to book some profit ahead of this week’s key fundamental event (i.e. Federal Reserve rate decision). The index still needs to clear key short-term resistance around the 6000-10 range if we are to see a more pronounced rally later this afternoon or tomorrow. Failure to do so would mean a small oversold bounce, potentially leading to another significant drop. But if does clear this resistance range, then there is little further short-term resistance until the 6200/20 range. This is also roughly where a bearish trend line that has been in place since April comes in to play. Thus a potential break above this key area could lead to an eventual rally, which could see the index climb all the way to the 200-day moving average at 6575 or the long-term 61.8% Fibonacci level at 6605/10.

15.12.15 ftse

Related tags: Fed FTSE SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.