FTSE holds onto gains as Sainsbury rallies on Asda merger details

After climbing across the morning to a high of 7546 shortly after midday, the FTSE pared gains in the afternoon, although remaining in positive territory supported by Sainsbury and a weaker pound.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 30, 2018 12:18 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After climbing across the morning to a high of 7546 shortly after midday, the FTSE pared gains in the afternoon, although remaining in positive territory supported by Sainsbury and a weaker pound.

Supermarkets have been particularly under the spotlight and Sainsbury surged on the open, rallying over 20% on news of a tie up with Walmart’s Asda. 

The £7.3 billion merger between the UK’s second and third largest supermarkets will dethrone Tesco’s from the number one spot, a fact that sent shares in Tesco tumbling 3% across the day. Morrisons which is already some way behind competitors would become a distant number three in terms of market share.

The deal would see Asda Walmart take £3 billion in cash and 42% stake in the newly formed company, but the truth is we are still a long way from that point. 

The CMA will almost certainly have a lot to say about a deal of this size which could change the sector landscape so significantly. 

Despite the uncertainty of this ever actually making it past the regulators investors focused on the positives of such a deal going through, sending Sainsbury share price to levels last seen in 2014.

Wall Street Opens Higher On Improved Sentiment

Wall Street opened in positive territory, boosted by stronger sentiment following solid earnings and a flurry M&A activity. 

The Dow rallied over 100 points on the open, with McDonalds leading the charge after its results surprised to the upside.

US PCE hits 1.9%

Core personal consumption index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation jumped to 1.9% year on year in its biggest annual gain since February 2017. 

With just two days to go until the FOMC and just a whisker away from the Fed’s 2% target, a rate hike in May is almost a dead cert at 92.8% priced in. Investors will instead be paying close attention as to whether the Fed are looking to raise rates more aggressively through the year. 

The dollar rallied 0.3% versus a basket of currencies as it looks to target 92.00, a level not seen since early January.

The stronger dollar combined with disappointing German inflation figures sent the EUR/USD 0.4% lower and firmly below $1.21. German inflation was 1.4%, lower than the 1.5% forecast, whilst the US PCE jumped to 1.9%. 

The divergence in inflation and central bank expectations are pushing the US – German yields wider apart, pulling the pair lower.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market Dollar Fed UK 100 USD Forex Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.