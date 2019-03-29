FTSE gains on Sino US talks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 29, 2019 7:52 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A fresh round of Sino-US talks is boosting Asian and European markets this morning, raising hopes that a resolution to the ongoing dispute and the removal of tariffs that are in place will go some way to slow down the gradual weakening of the two countries’ economies. Positive comments from US negotiators leaving Beijing helped global stock markets but a resolution is not yet in hand and instead talks will continue in Washington next week. 

Miners rally despite force majeure

Miners were among the main beneficiaries of the trade talks as they depend on the reestablishment of tariff-free trade flows in and out of China. Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American rallied more than 2% this morning, leading the FTSE risers’ table, and Rio Tinto managed to avoid being knocked down for declaring force majeure on some of its iron ore contracts.

Pound slides on faux Brexit date

On the day that Britain was meant to be leaving the EU, UK lawmakers are due to vote on the withdrawal agreement that will set out the terms of Brexit. The contentious agreement has drawn criticism for being a 'blindfold Brexit'. The pound is mostly keeping calm and carrying on, only marginally weaker against the dollar and the euro as traders try and just get through the next few days that will eventually have to lead to a Brexit resolution of some kind.
Related tags: Rio Tinto Sterling Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Rio Tinto articles

Quarry and various stones
What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
By:
Patrick Foot
July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
    Rio Tinto, bullish for 2020?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 30, 2019 08:15 AM
      Market Brief: Tariff Man strikes again
      By:
      Global author
      Global author
      December 2, 2019 09:51 AM
        Anglo shares poised to keep outpacing FTSE rivals
        By:
        Global author
        November 28, 2019 11:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.