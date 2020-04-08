FTSE Drops As Death Rise

European stocks have opened on the back foot after two straight days of gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 8, 2020 4:10 AM
Downward trend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks have opened on the back foot after two straight days of gains. A jump in coronavirus related deaths on both sides of the Atlantic has unnerved investors, who are desperately searching for signs that the curves are flattening.

The UK recorded a record number of coronavirus deaths, 786, taking the total death toll to 6,159. France also recorded its highest death toll with 833 daily fatalities, raising concerns that France had still not reached the end of the ascent. Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 731 fatalities overnight the highest single day increase on record.
The latest data indicates that more patience is needed before we start seeing these figures decline in any meaningful and persistent way.

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care, although is stable and in good spirits. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is leading the country in his absence indicated that any review on ending the current UK wide lock down will most likely be pushed back. A decision was due to be taken early next week on whether o extend the lock down. An extension almost goes without saying. 


Goldman Sachs have forecast a -6.5% contraction in 2020. However, this is dependent on the amount of time that the UK remains on lock down.  
UK job market grinds to a halt
There are growing signs of the economic hit that is coming. British employers demand for staff plunged in March with job vacancies declining for the first time in 11 years as the pandemic has brought hiring activity to a halt.

Sign of what’s to come
Meanwhile online fashion retailer also provided some insight as to the disruption that the sector is seeing amid on the ongoing lockdown. The online retailer warned that sales have dropped 20-25% in the last three weeks of trading. Bricks and mortar retailers will experience and even bigger hit; a potentially fatal blow for many that were already teetering on the edge.

FTSE Levels to watch
After rallying over 5% across the past 2 sessions, the FTSE is trading on the back foot, down 1.2% on the open. The FTSE remains above its 50 & 100 sma on 4 hour chart but within the horizontal channel that it has been in since around 25th March.
Immediate support can be seen at 5530 (50 sma) and 5400 (100 sma) prior to 5340 (lower support horizontal channel)
Resistance can be seen at 5780 (high 7th April) prior to 5831 (upper bound horizontal channel) a break above here could see the FTSE break out.


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.