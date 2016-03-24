FTSE 100 tumbles on weaker oil

Investors have been dumping equities and other risky assets this morning ahead of the long weekend, although safe-haven gold has yet to shine as we […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 24, 2016 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors have been dumping equities and other risky assets this morning ahead of the long weekend, although safe-haven gold has yet to shine as we go to press. This is in part because of the still-strong US dollar which has regained its poise after some hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve. Once again oil has been the main culprit behind this latest sell-off in the equity markets after the official US crude stockpiles report showed inventories there continued to rise relentlessly for another week. Unsurprisingly, commodities are dominating the bottom of the FTSE 100 this morning, although Next is the biggest single loser, as my Colleague Ken Odeluga pointed out earlier HERE, after the UK fashion retailer cut its guidance and warned that it could be a “difficult” year ahead.

Though the markets look and feel quite bearish – with the major indices being down between 1 and 1.5 per cent – at this stage, traders would view this as a normal pullback rather than the start of a new downward trend. Oil prices could easily rebound while the reaction to the latest hawkish Fed remarks could simply be overstated.

That being said, the technical outlook will become more bearish if the indices go on to break further support levels. The daily chart of the FTSE, below, shows there has been little follow-up technical buying after the bearish trend line was eroded a couple of weeks ago. This is normally a bad sign. However, the lack of a significant move lower so far has helped to unwind the short-term momentum indicators from “overbought” levels through time rather than price action. This is a bullish sign. The last thing the bulls will want to see now is a closing break back below the broken trend line. Should this happen, more people will probably get discouraged from holding onto their long positions. The sellers will correspondingly grow more in confidence. The ideal situation for the bulls will be if the index bounces back strongly from the noted support area around 6040-6110, and then break above the recent range highs.

If the bulls win the battle here then they may aim for the 200-day moving average at just under 6255 as their next target, followed by the prior reference points at 6310 and 6440, as per the chart. However, should the sellers come out victorious in this bull-bear battle and the FTSE goes on to break below the aforementioned 6040-6110 support range, then there is little further reference points to watch until 5770, perhaps with the exception of the 50-day moving average at 5980.

16.03.24 uk100

Related tags: Fed FTSE Oil Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.