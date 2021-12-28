Forex 2021 year in review: King dollar reigns again

Why was 2021 such a strong year for the greenback?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 28, 2021 6:05 PM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

We’re jumping the gun by a couple of (likely quiet, low liquidity) trading days, but regardless of how the rest of this week shakes out, 2021 was clearly a stellar year for the US dollar. As of writing, the world’s reserve currency rose against every one of its major rivals this year, in some cases by as much as 10%:

ytdfxperformance2021 

Source: FinViz

So why was 2021 such a strong year for the greenback?

If we had to boil it down to a single factor, the dramatic hawkish shift from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and company would certainly be up there. At the start of the year, the Fed was expected to maintain its unprecedentedly accommodative monetary policy for the remainder of the year, with no expectation of interest rate hikes until (maybe) the very end of 2022.

However, as inflation surged through the summer, eventually forcing Powell to throw in the towel on his “transitory” characterization of price pressures, the US central bank made a big shift toward tapering its asset purchases – and then accelerating that taper last month – setting the stage for a potential interest rate hike by the time we reach the summer solstice.

Indeed, the monetary policy decisions by various central banks go a long way toward explaining ALL of the big moves among the major currencies this year, as they often do. The Bank of Canada and Bank of England were among the more hawkish of major central banks, winding down asset purchases and outright raising interest rates respectively; not surprisingly, the loonie and pound sterling were the next two strongest major currency pairs this year.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank are seemingly as far from removing stimulus as ever based on recent comments, and in that light, it’s no surprise that the yen and euro were the weakest major currencies this year.

As we flip our calendars over to a new year, sometimes it’s the timeless lessons that are the most important to remember: Monetary policy was the biggest drivers of currency values in 2021, and with plenty of uncertainty over the path of interest rates and asset purchases in 2022, central bank policy is likely to be one of the most important factors to watch in the coming year and beyond!

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD Forex Fed

Latest market news

View more
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Today 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Today 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Today 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Today 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Today 03:46 AM
NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue
Yesterday 10:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:46 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 1, 2024 01:53 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 30, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.