FOMC Minutes: Good stuff, but nothing markets didn’t already assume

The Minutes from the March 16th FOMC meeting were a bit stale, as almost all Fed speakers have been hawkish lately.

April 6, 2022 8:29 PM
multiple currencies

The FOMC Minutes showed the markets what many investors have already known, in particular:

  • Many Fed officials said 1 or more 50bps hikes may be warranted
  • FOMC backs roll off cap phase-in of 3 months or modestly longer
  • $95 billion month cap for asset runoff likely appropriate (markets were looking for $80-$100 billion)

However, this seems to be old news as Fed member after Fed member has been more “hawkish leaning” since the March 16th meeting.  Fed Chairman Powell spoke in mid-March and said that “if the Fed needs to tighten above neutral rate, it will do so.” In addition, when asked what would prevent a 50bps hike at the May meeting, Powell replied “nothing!”. Yesterday, the Fed’s Brainard said that the “Fed is prepared to take strong action if inflation and inflation expectation indicators suggest a need for such action”.  Regarding the balance sheet, she indicated that the Fed could begin to reduce at a “rapid” pace.  In addition, the Fed’s George said that a 50bps hike is an option we have to consider.  Today, the Fed’s Harker and Barkin echoed these same sentiments.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

The DXY continued its assault higher towards the 100 level. First resistance is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the high of March 7th to the lows of March 30th, at 99.89.  If price can trade above there, the next resistance level is psychological round number resistance level at 100.00, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same recently mentioned timeframe at 100.49. First support is at today’s low near 99.31, then the top, upward sloping trendline of the long-term channel near 99.00.  Below there, the DXY can fall to horizontal support at 98.43.

20220406 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

GBP/USD has been moving lower aggressively lower since making a near-term high on January 13th at 1.3788.  On March 14th,  the pair tested the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of December 8th, 2021 to the highs of January 13th, near 1.3000.  Price failed to break below and bounced to resistance near 1.3273.  GBP/USD is now moving lower and appears to be trying to test the 1.3000 level once again.  If price breaks below, horizontal support from November 2020 is at 1.2854, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 1.2793.  Resistance is at the March 23rd highs of 1.3298, then horizontal resistance at 1.3486.

20220406 gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The Minutes from the March 16th FOMC meeting had some good information, however they were a bit stale, as almost all Fed speakers have been hawkish lately.  However, the DXY did continue its move towards 100.00 and GBP/USD tried to get near 1.3000.  If the hawkish signals continue from Fed officials, prices may reach those levels soon.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY FOMC minutes GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.