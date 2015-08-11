Fed Faces a Tough Decision in September Upcoming Data May Sway FOMC Voters

For the first time since Q2 2006, the Federal Reserve is finally moving toward raising interest rates. As always, the big question for traders though […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 7:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

For the first time since Q2 2006, the Federal Reserve is finally moving toward raising interest rates. As always, the big question for traders though is when: financial media outlets and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest that the central bank may begin increasing interest rates at its September meeting, whereas futures traders still marginally favor the Q4 2015/Q1 2016 timeframe.

To help put the Fed’s historic decision into context, we must look at it through the eyes of the central bank’s famous “dual mandate” to promote maximum employment and stable prices. At first glance, the central bank is knocking the ball out of the park on the first objective. The unemployment rate has dipped to just 5.3% as of the July employment report, which showed another solid 200k+ jobs were created. This represents the lowest unemployment reading since April 2008, when the economy was firing on all cylinders, and is in line with many Federal Reserve officials’ estimates of “full employment” (accounting for unavoidable “frictional” unemployment, when an in-demand employee temporary transitions between jobs). In fact, the US economy has added jobs for 58 consecutive months, the longest streak since WWII.

However, the Federal Reserve continues to fall short on the “stable prices” half of its dual mandate (interpreted as 2% growth in the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index). As of the June Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) report, the Core PCE inflation rate was just 1.29% year-over-year. More worrying, the trend in the price index remains clearly lower over the last three years since the Core PCE rate briefly hit 2% back in early 2012. For what it’s worth, Federal Reserve officials have recently noted that the inflation rate does not need to be at the 2% target to start raising rates – after all, monetary policy will still remain accommodative even with the Fed Funds rate at 1% or 2% – but the consistent lack of upward pressure in Core PCE, the more widely-followed Consumer Price Index (CPI), and average hourly earnings is concerning for the central bank.

No matter how you look at it, the Federal Reserve will face a difficult decision at its September meeting. Indeed, it’s likely that some of the FOMC members do not yet know which way they will they vote yet; to that end, the economic data over the next several weeks will be absolutely critical. Specifically, the July and August Consumer Price Index reports (scheduled for release August 19 and September 16, respectively), as well as the August Non-Farm Payroll report (September 4) will be closely watched. If core inflation starts to tick up toward a 2% year-over-year growth rate and payrolls remain above 200k, it could tip the scales toward a September lift off, but if the US economy fails to meet those goals, the majority of FOMC voters may opt to hold off until December or later before raising rates.

For traders, this means more volatility is likely around major US data releases, especially as we exit the “Dog Days of Summer” and head into September.

 

Related tags: Fed Federal Reserve Inflation Interest rates NFP Yellen

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.