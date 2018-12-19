Featured Trade Bearish sightings in AUDJPY ahead of FOMC

Bearish configurations seen in AUD/JPY ahead of FOMC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2018 2:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Wed 19 Dec)



Key elements

  • Since its 03 Dec 2018 high of 84.03, the risk aversion sensitive AUD/JPY cross pair has started to integrate back below the median line of its medium-term descending channel in place since 21 Sep 2017 high of 90.30. This price action behaviour suggests a failure bullish breakout on its prior thrust up movement seen on 29 Nov/03 Dec 2018.
  • Interestingly, it past 6 weeks since 09 Nov 2019, the pair has started to evolve into an impending minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration with its neckline support at 80.55.
  • Momentum indicators are negative where the daily RSI oscillator is now breaking below a significant corresponding support at the 46 level after a prior bearish divergence signal seen 2 weeks ago. The shorter-term 1 hour RSI oscillator remains below its resistance at the 52 level. These observations suggest a revival of downside momentum of price action.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 81.30 which is defined by the upper boundary of a minor descending channel that is taking form since 03 Dec 2018 high of 84.03.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 81.06

Pivot (key resistance): 81.30

Supports: 80.55 (trigger), 79.80 & 78.90/75

Next resistance: 82.35/50

Conclusion

The risk aversion sensitive AUD/JPY cross pair has traced out negative technical configurations ahead of today, 19 Dec Fed FOMC meeting.  A break below 80.55 (the neckline support of the bearish Head & Shoulders) is likely to open scope for a potential impulsive down move to target the near-term support of 79.80 follow by the long-term key support zone of 78.90/75 (the cyclical “triangle-liked range” support from Oct 2008 low, swing lows area of 07 Sep/25 Oct 2018, the lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 03 Dec 2018 high & 1.00 Fibonacci extension of the decline from 03 Dec 2018 high to 10 Dec 2018 low projected from 14 Dec 2018 high).

On the other hand, a break above 81.30 sees another round of choppy corrective rebound to retest the 82.35/50 resistance (swing high area of 01 Oct 2018 & the median line of the medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high).  

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Fed Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.