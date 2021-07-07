European Open Ivey PMI and FOMC Minutes in Focus

Currency markets are in holding patterns ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC minutes, where traders will seek further clues surrounding any Fed tapering.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2021 2:26 AM
Market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 51.4 points (0.71%) and currently trades at 7,313.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -267.33 points (-0.93%) and currently trades at 28,375.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -207.61 points (-0.74%) and currently trades at 27,865.25

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 17.5 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,118.38
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6.5 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,059.17
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 35 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,546.38

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -208.98 points (-0.6%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 12.25 points (0.08%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -0.75 points (-0.02%)


Learn how to trade indices


Indices see red in Asia, 7070 key support for FTSE

Japanese share markets were in the red, weighed down by coronavirus concerns and blue-chips following Wall Street’s weak lead. Cases in South Korea have also spiked, weighing on stocks across Asia, although the ASX 200 bucked the trend are rose 0.65%, led by healthcare and tech stocks.

European futures have opened higher, led by the DAX (+0.2%) and FTSE (0.17%).

The FTSE’s bearish engulfing / outside day held above 7070 support (just) and a late scramble saw it close above the 20-day eMA. As the FTSE has shown the ability to throw supposed bearish reversal candles before grinding higher anyway, perhaps we shouldn’t completely write if off just yet. But for today’s session we suspect 7070 could be a pivotal level if re-tested, as a break beneath it spells trouble and confirms yesterday’s engulfing candle. On the upside, 71270, 7153 and 7170 are key resistance levels for bulls to conquer.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4076.49 (-0.89%) 06 July 2021

  • 105 (29.91%) stocks advanced and 236 (67.24%) declined
  • 27 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 84.33% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 59.26% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23.93% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 2.33%   -  Informa PLC  (INF.L) 
  • + 2.28%   -  Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC  (DPH.L) 
  • + 2.25%   -  Auction Technology Group PLC  (ATG.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.30%   -  Virgin Money UK PLC  (VMUK.L) 
  • -4.55%   -  Antofagasta PLC  (ANTO.L) 
  • -4.39%   -  Tullow Oil PLC  (TLW.L) 


Forex: Ivey PMI and FOMC minutes in focus

German industrial production kicks off data at 07:00 BST. Given yesterday’s weak ZEW report and the stronger US dollar, then EUR/USD could be vulnerable to a few more pips to the downside should this disappoint below the -0.2% expected. Yet this is also a lagging indicator, it may save itself for the FOMC minutes released at 19:00 BST.

Canada’s Ivey PMI is expected to expand at the slower rate of 57, down from 64.7. If correct, it will be the slowest expansion in five months, back when it was contracting. With CAD pairs on the back foot due to weaker oil prices (which show the potential to weaken further over the near-term) then a softer-than expected PMI print could be another bull for CAD bulls.

Today’s main calendar event is the FOMC minutes released at 19:00. The key thing for traders to watch out for is if there is a growing call among members to begin tapering. Remember how the dollar rallied after the FOMC meeting? Well, a rising call for tapering could well see the dollar extends its gains. And we already see evidence of expectations on the dollar’s price action, with the US dollar index producing a three-bar bullish reversal by yesterday’s close.


Divergent theme building for NZD/CAD

With improving business and consumer sentiment in New Zealand combined with growing expectations for RBNZ to hike this year, it’s possible we’ve seen an important low on NZD/CAD. That this coincides with relative underperformance of Canada’s economic data and oil printing an interim top, it adds further weight behind a bullish NZD/CAD stance.

Since May, the daily chart shows its inability to close beneath 0.8630 on several occasions, leaving bullish reversal candles in its wake. Its bearish trend from the March high has been losing steam since mid-April and a bullish wedge pattern has formed. Yesterday’s bullish range expansion closed above the 0.87225 swing high to warn of a change in trend, so our bias remains bullish above last week’s low. Although, if this is part of a strong move higher then we wouldn’t expect to see 0.8680 re-tested soon. We’ll see if it has legs to test the top of the pattern (April high) but the 200-day eMA around 0.8852 makes a viable interim target, ahead of the 0.9000 handle.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Gold clings on to 1800

Gold is treading water just beneath its 200-day eMA, after printing a bearish hammer back below its 200-day eMA yesterday/ A break below 1790 confirms the near-term reversal pattern. It will be a major market to watch around the FOMC minutes and they will likely dictate which side of 1800 it closes on by the end of the day.

Brent futures are -0.3% lower but trying to build support around its weekly S1 support level at 74.36. Given yesterday’s bearish key reversal we’d look for weakness beneath its broken trendline or the weekly pivot at 75.60.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities CAD Central Bank Fed FOMC FOMC minutes

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of stock market board
FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
        Research
        FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 14, 2023 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.