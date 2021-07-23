European Open Flash PMIs in Focus Potential Bear Flag on EURGBP

A host of flash PMI’s are released for UK, Europe and US which will hopefully provide some pockets of volatility ahead of the weekend.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2021 1:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -7.7 points (-0.1%) and currently trades at 7,378.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 159.8 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 27,548.00
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -275.61 points (-0.99%) and currently trades at 27,448.23

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 18 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,986.30
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 10 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,069.05
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 38 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,552.54

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 286.01 points (0.83%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 39.25 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 9.75 points (0.22%)


Learn how to trade indices


Asian indices mixed overnight

It was a mixed session overnight with Korea and Japan’s share markets rising on earning optimism, yet China’s markets were in the red and Australia’s ASX was effectively flat.

The ASX 200 resisted its urge to break to new highs as New South Wales increased its lockdown restrictions after recording its highest rate of new cases to date. Its effectively flat for the session and on track for a Rikshaw Man Doji, which underscores its hesitancy to break out this week.

The Nikkei 225 is up around 0.6% and holding above its 200-day eMA and lows from May and June.  The Hang Seng was the weakest performer after falling -1% and has remained beneath its 200-day eMA every day this week.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4006.99 (-0.43%) 22 July 2021

  • 213 (60.68%) stocks advanced and 123 (35.04%) declined
  • 22 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 77.49% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.01% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 20.23% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 12.5%   -  Morgan Sindall Group PLC  (MGNS.L) 
  • + 5.96%   -  Volution Group PLC  (FAN.L) 
  • + 5.08%   -  NCC Group PLC  (NCCG.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.87%   -  Unilever PLC  (ULVR.L) 
  • -4.82%   -  Hammerson PLC  (HMSO.L) 
  • -4.32%   -  Persimmon PLC  (PSN.L) 


Forex: Composite PMI’s forecast to expand slightly faster

Flash PMI’s (Purchasing Managers Index) are the highlight of today’s calendar with data released from the UK, Europe and US. Clearly this places EUR, GBP and USD pairs into focus for news traders. As it is the first report and provides a forward look at growth expectations, it tends to be the more volatile than ‘final’ reports, especially if they deviate too far from expectations.

The overall expectation for these regions are for the composite PMI’s (the combination of manufacturing and services sectors) to expand slightly faster. And it is the services component which is expected to do the heavy lifting as manufacturing PMI’s are forecast to expand at a slightly slower rate. However, where the data points become interesting for currency traders is if we see a clear divergence between regions. For example, if UK data outperforms yet European data undershoots expectations, a logical expectation would be for EUR/GBP to rise.


EUR/GBP has been consolidating overnight and forming a potential bear-flag formation after two heavy days of selling. This has provided a strong downtrend on the hourly chart which remains technically bearish beneath the 0.8588 high. It therefore remains a pair which could favour fading into minor rallies or bears entering with a break to new lows.

However, also note it is consolidating around the weekly pivot ahead of the PMI reports. So, if prices are to spike higher we’d still consider bearish setups beneath the 0.8580 resistance zone, or a break beneath the flag brings the support zone around 0.8522 into focus.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

Copper futures broke above trend resistance and rose to a two-week high overnight, finding resistance at the monthly pivot point. A weaker dollar could help it move towards 4.435 resistance but, given the US dollar index is holding above trend support, it may find itself stuck below the daily pivot as we head towards the weekend.

Gold is on track for a bearish engulfing week and break a four-week winning streak. Yet a bullish hammer formed yesterday to provide the third lower wick this week and suggest there is some demand above 1790 support. In short, it remains a market for rage trading strategies.

Silver was -0.25% lower overnight having found resistance at the 200-day eMA. Price action continues to suggest the two-day bounce is a countertrend move, so remain a case of trying to identify a swing high beneath the 25.78 high.


Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

10.1.1
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP EUR

Latest market news

View more
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Today 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Today 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Today 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Today 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Today 03:46 AM
NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue
Yesterday 10:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      Research
      FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.