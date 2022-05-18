European Open: Fed Evans thinks they need to go beyond ‘neutral’ rate

Hawkish comments from Fed Reserve member Charles Evans saw the US dollar catch a bid early in the Asian session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 18, 2022 5:22 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 63.8 points (0.9%) and currently trades at 7,176.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 149.18 points (0.56%) and currently trades at 26,808.93
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -145.01 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 20,457.51
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -136 points (-1.02%) and currently trades at 13,194.40

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 2 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,520.35
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,742.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 6 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,191.94

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -60 points (-0.18%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -55.5 points (-0.44%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.27%)

 

 

20220518futuresCI

Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell saw a slight lift in the US dollar, as he reinstated his beliefs that they can fight inflation without creating a hard landing for the US economy. The Fed’s Evans went a hawkish step further by suggesting the near-term neutral rate is likely higher than the longer-term one, and that the Fed will likely go ‘beyond’ the neutral rate to tame inflation. Evans estimates that the neutral rate is between 2.25% - 2.5%, which suggests Evans sees rates at 2.72% or higher to tame inflation. However, he thinks that 50 bps hikes may be done by September before they reduce to 25-bs increments.

This has seen a bid for the US dollar early Asia and send currencies across the region slightly lower. Today’s moves in Asia appear to be tied to the US dollar, as the rise in dollar bids this part hour can be seen across several major pairs, alongside emerging FX.

 

AU wage data misses the mark

It’s still quite a novelty that RBA are in hiking mode, given their stubborn reluctance to hike unlike their peers. So it came as a disappointment when today’s wage data, the missing part of the puzzle, undershot expectations. Rising just 0.7% q/q and 2.3% y/y – below 2.5% expected. It’s unlikely to deter the RBA from hiking at their next meeting, but a 40-bps hike now appears less likely. AUD/USD puled back to 70c as it also grappled with the stronger US dollar.

 

GBP/CAD in focus ahead of UK and CA inflation data

20220518gbpcadCI

GBP/CAD formed a 3-day bullish reversal called a Morning Star yesterday, which now sees it bac above the 2019 low. A bullish divergence on RSI has formed on the daily chart, and prices are consolidating in a tight range near yesterday’s high, although the weekly R1 pivot point is capping as resistance.

We anticipated that prices could break higher should UK inflation come in strong today, or hold above the 10-day MA and 1.5926/37 support zone should prices instead retrace first. Keep in mind that Canadian inflation data is released at 13:30, so the ideal outcome for a bullish move is stronger than expected UK inflation, accompanied with weaker Canadian inflation. Next major resistance level is around 1.6200.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

The interim target of 7500 was met and exceeded with a high of 7538, which leaves the 7600 target still up for grabs.

20220518moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4183.88 (0.72%) 17 May 2022

  • 253 (72.29%) stocks advanced and 86 (24.57%) declined
  • 11 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 26.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 14.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 32.89% - ContourGlobal PLC (GLO.L)
  • + 7.88% - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
  • + 5.91% - Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

Underperformers:

  • -14.9% - TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS.L)
  • -6.74% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • -5.52% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
FTSE 100 trading guide

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220518calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.