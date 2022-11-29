European Open: Double top forms on EUR/USD

The US dollar has found some stability following hawkish comments from Fed members, which has seen a double top pattern form on EUR/USD’s daily chart.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 29, 2022 4:29 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 15.8 points (0.22%) and currently trades at 7,244.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -155.3 points (-0.55%) and currently trades at 28,007.53
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 666.3 points (3.85%) and currently trades at 17,964.24
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 440.12 points (3.64%) and currently trades at 12,533.57

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 9.5 points (0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,483.52
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 2 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,937.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 2 points (0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,385.36

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 52 points (0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 46.75 points (0.4%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 11.25 points (0.28%)

 

20221129futuresCI

China’s equity markets surged overnight following news that China’s regulator lifted a ban on equity financing for listed property firms. Property companies were the top performers, and commodities and commodity currencies were also higher.

MPC committee member Catherine Mann speaks at a panel discussion at 15:00 GMT on "policy solutions, fiscal and monetary", hosted by the Conference Board. She has been one of the more hawkish BOE members in recent times.

New Zealand’s Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) expect the RBNZ to hike rates to 5% next year. In an interview yesterday, an RBNZ member said that they will be watching high frequency data (spending, business investment and housing) and January’s inflation print to determine how aggressive February’s hike will be.

Hawkish comments from Fed members threw some support under the US dollar. James Bullard said there is still “a way to go” in regards to reaching a pivot and the Fed could hike rates to 5 – 7% to fight inflation.

 

EUR/USD daily chart:

20221129eurusdCI

A bearish engulfing candle has formed on the daily chart, which is part of a double top at the 1.0482 high. The candle also has a large upper which to suggest strong supply at those highs, and a bearish divergence has also formed on the RSI (14). We are now looking for prices to retrace towards 1.0200 as part of a countertrend move.

 

FTSE market internals:

20221129moversFTSEci

 

FTSE 350: 4138.23 (0.66%) 28 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 3.30% - Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEILV.L)
  • + 2.93% - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (VOF.L)
  • + 2.27% - Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.04% - Home REIT PLC (HOMEH.L)
  • -6.99% - Dr Martens PLC (DOCS.L)
  • -5.89% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221129calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
Today 01:25 AM
FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?
Yesterday 11:56 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: A grizzly month for a bruised Aussie
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC, NFP and Tech Earnings in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
July 27, 2024 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 26, 2024 09:35 AM
    aus_04
    Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 26, 2024 12:17 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2024 10:39 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2024 05:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.