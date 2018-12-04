European markets slide as trade war truce wears off

The FTSE opened in positive territory but quickly started losing ground in early trading, much as most of the other European indices, as the warm fuzzy feeling from the temporary respite in the China/US trade frictions started to wear off and other concerns like slower consumer spending started to weigh.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 4, 2018 3:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE opened in positive territory but quickly started losing ground in early trading, much as most of the other European indices, as the warm fuzzy feeling from the temporary respite in the China/US trade frictions started to wear off and other concerns like slower consumer spending started to weigh.

Stocks in Asia ended their trading day mixed after a sharp rally on Monday with China’s indexes closing in the green but the Nikkei falling 2.29%. Although the US agreed not to increase tariffs on China for the next three months the fact that there is a deadline in place rather than an open-ended agreement is capping any attempts at a more serious rally.

Consumer spending lowest in a year

Daily signals that the British economy is slowing because of Brexit are not abating, the latest being consumer spending figures released Tuesday showing growth of only 0.5% in November, the slowest in a year. Even the Black Friday spend fest was not enough to offset the trend, making retailers nervous about the outlook for Christmas sales.

Cat among the Brexit pigeons

The top advisor to the European Court of Justice threw a cat among the Brexit pigeons this morning saying that Britain can decide to withdraw its decision to leave the EU without needing the permission of the other member states. The currency market had difficulty making anything out of this comment, possibly because British politicians would need to find a non-existing united front to make a move in any coherent direction. For the time being, the pound is slightly higher against the euro and the dollar, trading up 0.2% and 0.56%, respectively.

Currency and bond markets could see more volatility later today as PM Theresa May’s plan to start five days of debate in Parliament on her Brexit deal proposal was scuppered by opposition parties who will instead hold an emergency discussion on the government’s contempt of Parliament over the same deal.

Related tags: Indices UK 100 May Brexit China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.