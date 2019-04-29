- Oil shares are continuing to drive most large markets lower as investors try to get ahead of possible impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand last week for OPEC to reduce prices
- Oil looks so pervasive that it’s drowning out positives, like a wide-ranging upgrade of banks by JPMorgan that underpins these shares
- A more emphatic re-election than expected of Spain’s Socialist Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister accounts for the main index there underperforming
- U.S. stock markets aren’t rousing either, shrugging off the first big release in this week’s busy schedule. A one-year low in the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – the PCE Index – and rebounding consumer spending are taken as neutral ahead of Wednesday’s Fed statement
- Wall Street futures were indecisively around the flat-line a short while ago. The Dow was up a few points; Nasdaq and S&P contracts were around 0.5 to 2 points offside
Corporate News
- Focus in terms of individual equities is almost all about this evening and the days ahead, with Alphabet reporting quarterly earnings this evening and other global heavyweights, including Apple, GM, GSK, Qualcomm, BP, HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell and numerous others set to step up to the plate.
Upcoming corporate highlights
|
Time
|
Company
|
Event Name
|
29-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Loews Corp
|
Q1 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release
|
29-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Western Digital Corp
|
Q3 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
|
29-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
MGM Resorts International
|
Q1 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release
|
29-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Alphabet Inc
|
Q1 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
General Motors Co
|
Q1 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
ConocoPhillips
|
Q1 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Mastercard Inc
|
Q1 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
General Electric Co
|
Q1 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
HCA Healthcare Inc
|
Q1 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Phillips 66
|
Q1 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
McDonald’s Corp
|
Q1 2019 McDonald’s Corp Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Pfizer Inc
|
Q1 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
|
30-Apr-2019
|
AMC
|
Apple Inc
|
Q2 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release
BMO: before market open AMC: after market close