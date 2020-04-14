Europe To Open Higher As Chinese Data Boosts Mood

Positivity from Asia overnight is spilling into Europe, with stocks opening on the front foot after the extended Easter weekend

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 14, 2020 3:38 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Positivity from Asia overnight is spilling into Europe, with stocks set to open on the front foot after the extended Easter weekend. Less gloomy than forecast Chinese trade data, in addition to more talk about exit strategies is lifting sentiment ahead of the start of the US earning season this afternoon.

Chinese trade data
Chinese exports fell -6.6% year on year in March, whilst imports slipped 0.9% in the same period. Analyst had expected a 14% fall in exports and a 9.5% decline in imports owing to the hit from the coronavirus lock down. However, the better than forecast figures have lifted optimism that the economic damage is not as bad as initially feared. China’s first quarter GDP release will be closely watched on Friday, the broad expectation is that Q1 GDP contracted -6% versus 6% growth in the final quarter of 2019.

US earnings
Today sees the start of US earning season. US banks and economy bellwethers will be kicking off the season. According to FactSet earnings from S&P 500 firms are expected to contract -10.2%, compared to gains of 6.3% expected in January. Last week, following the dismal US initial jobless claims data, the US stock market still managed its best week of gains since 1974. Investors will be watching closely to see whether the bad news has already been priced into the share price. 

Germany to end lock down?
Pressure is growing on Angela Merkel to ease lock down measures and start to reopen the economy as the coronavirus daily death count drops to 176, putting the total at 2,799. The number of new cases was 2,2218, marking the fifth straight day of declines and the lowest increase this month. Angela Merkel, who has urged a cautious approach will give a videoconference tomorrow amid growing calls for a road map to normality.

There is no high impacting data due today. German inflation data is due to be released on Thursday. Chinese GDP on Friday will also be closely watch for clues as to how hard the world’s second largest economy was hit in the quarter of its covid -19 lock down

DAX levels to watch:
The Dax is set to open over 1% higher on Tuesday, as the index continues its recovery from its March 19th low. 
Immediate resistance can be seen at 10796 (overnight high futures), prior to 11040 (10th March high) and 11530 (8th March high)
On the flip side support is seen at 10585 (trend line) prior to 10150 and 9335 (2nd April low).



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 25, 2024 03:34 AM
      stocks_08
      S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 23, 2024 12:57 AM
        Research
        ASX 200 forecast: Forward testing the ASX 200 around Australia Day
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 06:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.