EURCHF breaks out ahead of SNB

While most central banks are or close to dropping their dovish policy stances, the Swiss National Bank is likely to buck that trend for a while yet as it seeks to devalue its currency. The SNB is almost certain to leave its main Libor Rate unchanged at -0.75% tomorrow morning and deliver the usual warning about it being ready to intervene in the FX markets if necessary.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2017 2:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

While most central banks are or close to dropping their dovish policy stances, the Swiss National Bank is likely to buck that trend for a while yet as it seeks to devalue its currency. The SNB is almost certain to leave its main Libor Rate unchanged at -0.75% tomorrow morning and deliver the usual warning about it being ready to intervene in the FX markets if necessary.

The prospects of a prolonged period of negative interest rates in Switzerland could limit the upside for the Swiss franc. With the EUR/USD teasing the November high of 1.13 ahead of the FOMC decision today and USD/CHF holding relatively higher from its corresponding level of 0.9550, the EUR is thus slightly stronger than the CHF. This makes the EUR/CHF technically bullish. Indeed, with the ECB coming under increasing pressure to begin tapering QE, the EUR/CHF could rise further, especially if the SNB continues to remain extremely dovish.

In fact, the EUR/CHF has broken above its short-term corrective trend today after spending more than a month in consolidation following its recent rally. With the EUR/CHF ending its corrective phase, it may have started its next expansionary phase. Given this technical development we are expecting the cross to push higher in the days and possibly weeks to come. At this stage, this bullish outlook would become invalid if price were to fall back below 1.0840. Some of the key levels to watch going forward are shown on the chart. 

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.