End of Year US Dollar Selloff Continues to Drive FX Markets

Many of the US Dollar moves continue to be exaggerated.

December 30, 2019 12:40 PM

End of Year US Dollar Selloff Continues to Drive FX Markets

On Friday, the DXY was down over 0.6% and today to selloff continues.  Price today is down nearly another 0.4% in US trading as the DXY looks to test the spike lows from the Christmas night (in US session).  Price is diverging on a short-term time frame; however, yearend flows will dominate and technical won’t be as relevant if people need to get things done for end of year.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Even though technicals may not be as important when funds need to get things done, it is still important to look for areas where price may pause or reverse.  DXY is well underneath the upward channel it has been in since mid-2018.   If DXY breaks through recent spike lows,  the next level is the 50% retracement level from the June 2018 lows to the highs on September 30th of this year at 96.43.  Below that is a zone for support between the 61.8% retracement of the same time period and horizonal support, between 95.66 and 95.84.  Resistance is back at the upward sloping channel line near 97.50.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As a result, many of the US Dollar counter currencies are continuing to trade higher. 

EUR/USD has broken decisively above 1.1200 and the 61.8% retracement level from the June highs to the September 30th lows at 1.1207.  If this move continues, price can easily run up to 1.1350.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/CHF twice failed to take out the 61.8% retracement level from the April 25th highs to the august 12th lows and put in a double top.  Price is moving towards the target of the double top near .9640 and well as the August 12th lows near .9663. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Commodity currencies have been hit as well vs the US Dollar, with USD/NOK being on of the hardest hit over the last few weeks.   The bid is the Norwegian Krone has been hit by a double whammy of a weak US Dollar and strong oil.  Price has fallen from a high of 9.1846 on December 12th to current levels near 8.7894.  Along the way, and pair has broken the 200-day moving average, horizontal support and the 61.8% retracement of the move from the low on July 19th to the highs on December 12th.  The RSI is in oversold territory. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Note the Australian Dollar, the New Zealand Dollar and the Canadian Dollar are also testing to putting in new recent highs vs the US Dollar as well.

It is important to remember that until the market reopens January 2nd, these appear to be year end flows.  Many of the US Dollar moves continue to be exaggerated. The technicals mentioned here will become more useful once we enter the new year. 


Related tags: Euro USD Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.