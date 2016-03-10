ECB Preview Will Draghi Drag EUR USD Lower

Stating the obvious here, but it is all about the European Central Bank meeting today. Evidently, many traders were just sitting on their hands this […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 10, 2016 12:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stating the obvious here, but it is all about the European Central Bank meeting today. Evidently, many traders were just sitting on their hands this morning; they didn’t want to speculate boldly ahead of the conclusion of the policy meeting. The stock market bulls know full well that the ECB can disappoint like it did in December, while the sellers don’t want to stand in the way either should the central bank exceed expectations. This indecisiveness is clearly reflected in the daily charts of the DAX and the EUR/USD; both have moved sideways over the past several trading days, with opening and closing levels being very close to one another. Neither the bulls nor the bears have been in full control, in other words. One way or the other, today’s meeting is likely to determine the direction for the short term outlook, so expect to see sharp moves. Also, big reversals can happen on days like today – remember what the yen did following the Bank of Japan’s decision to cut interest rates into negative?

Speculation has been rife that the ECB’s Governing Council will decide to further loosen monetary policy in order to stimulate growth and inflation in an economy which is lacking on both fronts. The ECB President himself, Mario Draghi, has repeatedly hinted at doing more to achieve its mandates. And it seems like the vast majority of analysts are calling for an increase in monthly purchases to the tune of €10 billion and perhaps an extension in the duration of the programme by several months, too. In addition, the deposit rate is expected to be cut by another 10 basis points. But this may already be priced in, so the ECB may have to be even bolder for stocks to rally aggressively or the euro to weaken noticeably. However, the risk of disappointment is high. With oil prices coming back strongly and the euro remaining weak, the ECB may after all decide not to do anything at all or at best just cut rates only slightly. The ECB’s policy statement will be released at 12:45 GMT, followed by Mario Draghi’s press conference at 13:30 GMT.

Likely market impact

If the ECB meets or exceeds expectations then European stocks could rally sharply. The rationale is that lower interest rates would stimulate consumer spending and lower borrowing costs for firms looking to raise finance. At the same time, the resulting lower yields would make investment in safe haven bonds less appealing, leading investors to alterative asset classes such as the equity and property markets. But negative deposit and low longer-term rates would hurt lenders’ profitability, so it will be interesting to see if bank shares will actually rally. In this scenario, the euro should in theory fall, especially against currencies where the central bank is either neutral or hawkish such as the AUD and USD.

But if the ECB disappoints, stocks’ initial reaction will most likely be very negative, and euro positive. Beyond the initial reaction, the longer-term outlook will depend on the ECB’s forward guidance, and also by other fundamental factors, no least the direction of oil prices, the situation in China and the impact of other central banks’ policy stances.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD

We have already published our DAX technical outlook yesterday, HERE. With regards to the EUR/USD, the world’s most heavily-traded pair is stuck between a rock and a hard place between 1.0800/50 and 1.1040/60. The lower end of this range marks the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the most recent low, the backside of the long-term broken trend line and previous support. The upper end of this range is where the broken short-term bullish trend line meets the flat-lining 200-day moving average and prior resistance. Whichever direction the EUR/USD breaks today, if it does, we are likely to see a sharp continuation in that direction for the days to come. Overall, the EUR/USD chart looks like price is trying to bottom out, but the lack of any significant progress so far is not very bullish. In any event, today’s ECB meeting should make the direction clear.

16.03.10 eurusd

Related tags: Draghi ECB EUR/USD trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Draghi articles

Market Brief: Tesla surges, Twitter tanks, sentiment improves
By:
Global author
October 24, 2019 10:48 AM
    No Fireworks for Mario Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
    By:
    October 24, 2019 10:19 AM
      Draghi’s modest parting gift to sterling
      By:
      Global author
      September 12, 2019 02:02 PM
        After ECB Rate Decision, All Eyes on Fed
        By:
        September 12, 2019 11:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.