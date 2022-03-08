﻿

ECB preview: A tough balancing act just got harder

The ECB are due to announce their interest rate decision as the fear of stagflation grows.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 8, 2022 5:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 When is the ECB rate decision?

 

The ECB interest rate decision is due on Thursday at 12:30pm GMT

The economic picture

 

The ECB is between a rock and a hard place right now as it will attempt to balance surging inflation against expectations of slowing growth.

Inflation was already at record highs of 5.8% and in some countries within the eurozone above 10%, even before oil prices jumped 30% in just two weeks. Oil prices are still rising, today hitting a fresh 14 year high, and there is no obvious quick manner to bring them down. Wholesale inflation rose to 30.6% in January also pointing to no let-up in consumer price rises.

With the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and as the fallout from the war and sanctions imposed by the West ripples across the globe, growth is also expected to take a hit, bringing fears of stagflation to the forefront.

What to expect?

As a result, hawks at the central bank could pull back on rate hike expectations with the central bank preferring to keep its option open. Moving to tighten monetary policy now risks adding further pain to the economy just as it is emerging from the pandemic and as expectations for growth cool. Forecasts have pointed to the Eurozone economy facing a 1% to 1.5% hit to global growth as both companies and consumers feel the pain of higher energy prices.

That said, even known dove Chief economist Philip Lane highlighted the importance of not allowing high inflation expectations to become entrenched.

However, it is also worth pointing out that the level of uncertainty remains very high, which suggests that adopting a flexible wait-and-see approach could be the best that the ECB could do.

The PEPP, the pandemic era bond-buying programme is set to end this month, and that is unlikely to change, bringing the APP asset purchase programme into focus. With some monthly bond purchases moved to this more tightly regulated programme, then stimulus isn’t being withdrawn too quickly.

Interest rate expectations have been pushed right back from Q4 this year until at least Q1 2023, which explains some of the hit to the euro.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD has been forming a series of lower highs and lower lows since the start of the month. The price has picked up off its recent 1.08 low bringing the RSI out of oversold territory. However, the move higher in the RSI appears to have lost steam well below 50. The price also trades below a falling trendline and its 50 and 20 sma which suggests that buying interest is limited.

More weakness can be expected following a break below 1.0850, which opens the door to the 2022 low of 1.08, and beyond there 0.0750 the March 2020 low.

Meanwhile, buyers will be looking for a move over 1.0930 the weekly high to attack 1.10 the psychological level and May 3 low, ahead of 1.1085 the 50 sma.

EURUSD chart

 

 


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex ECB EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
Today 04:33 PM
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of key tech earnings this week
Today 01:21 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - April 22, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:53 AM
GBP/USD: Selling squeezes as bearish fundamentals and technicals combine
Today 04:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 04:33 PM
    stocks_04
    USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - April 22, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 03:42 AM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.