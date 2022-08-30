ECB hawks out in force ahead of Eurozone CPI; EUR/GBP

Hawkish ECB speakers over the last few days, combined with the lack of BOE speakers, have sent EUR/GBP to its highest level since July 6th.

August 30, 2022 4:50 PM

The ECB will be raising rates when it meets for its interest rate decision meeting on September 7th.  The only question that seems to remain is “Will it hike by 50bps or 75bps?” Over the last few days, ECB members have been on the wires preparing markets for what could be a potential 75bps hike, despite the growing possibility of the Eurozone falling into a recession:

  • ECB’s Schnabel said that both the likelihood and cost of current high inflation becoming entrenched in expectations are uncomfortably high.
  • ECB’s Villeroy said that the ECB needs to get rates to neutral by year-end, which is somewhere between 1% and 2%.
  • ECB’s Rehn said a significant hike in interest rates is needed in September
  • ECB’s Knot said frontloading should not be excluded and that he is leaning towards a 75bps hike

ECB’s Kazaks, Vasle, and Muller also had similar hawkish comments.

These comments come right before the Eurozone CPI Flash, which will be released on Wednesday.  Expectations are for a slight uptick to 9% YoY in August vs a July reading on 8.9% YoY.  Earlier today, Germany released it preliminary inflation data for July.  The headline Harmonized Inflation Rate was 8.8% YoY vs and expectation of 8.8% YoY and a July reading on 8.5% YoY. 

What is inflation?

As expectations increase for a higher interest rate hike on September 7th, so has the value of EUR/GBP.  The pair had been moving lower in a long-term channel.  On April 19th, 2021, EUR/GBP made a high of 0.8721 and has been moving lower since. The pair posted a false breakout through the bottom of the channel on March 7th, putting in a low of 0.8203.  As is often the case, when price fails to break through one side of the pattern, it often moves to test the opposite side. EUR/GBP broke out aggressively on May 5th, 2022 above the top trendline of the channel moved quickly to test the April 19th, 2021 highs!  Since then, the pair had been moving lower in a descending wedge formation.  However, yesterday, price broke above the top trendline of the formation and may be on its way up to the previous highs at 0.8721.

20220830 eurgbp daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/GBP has already moved above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and horizontal resistance between 0.8573 and 0.8584. If price can hold above the 0.8573 level, it opens the way for a move to horizontal resistance at 0.8679 and then the previous highs at 0.8721.  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, in indication that price may be ready to pullback.  First support is below at the August 19th highs of 0.8511   Below there, price can move to the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 0.8480 and then the bottom trendline of the wedge near 0.8375.

20220830 eurgbp 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Hawkish ECB speakers over the last few days, combined with the lack of BOE speakers, have sent EUR/GBP to its highest level since July 6th.  Will it continue to move higher?   The Eurozone releases its CPI Flash estimate for August tomorrow.  A higher than expected reading could send the pair to 0.8721 in a hurry!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR GBP ECB Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.