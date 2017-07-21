DAX tanks as euro surges ahead of big earnings

Mainland European stock indices, led by the German DAX, have been hit hard this week. From its high on Thursday, the DAX has fallen some 375 points. Since hitting a record high in June, it has dropped more than 750 points, losing 5.8 per cent in the process. In contrast, the UK’s FTSE was off only 150 points or 2% from its all-time high at the time of this writing. Meanwhile in the US, the major indices were hovering slightly below the record highs hit, in some cases, earlier this week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2017 1:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mainland European stock indices, led by the German DAX, have been hit hard this week. From its high on Thursday, the DAX has fallen some 375 points. Since hitting a record high in June, it has dropped more than 750 points, losing 5.8 per cent in the process. In contrast, the UK’s FTSE was off only 150 points or 2% from its all-time high at the time of this writing. Meanwhile in the US, the major indices were hovering slightly below the record highs hit, in some cases, earlier this week.

So, what is going on with the DAX?

The short answer is the euro. The single currency continued its upsurge yesterday even as the European Central Bank tried to appear as dovish as it possibly could in the current circumstances. Mario Draghi, the ECB President, diverted the attention away from the appreciating currency at his press conference. The market interpreted this as a sign that Draghi and his ECB colleagues are not too concerned about the impact of the euro on Eurozone exports. Companies that make up the DAX have about half of their sales come from exports. The recent appreciation of the euro makes German exports less competitive as they become relatively more expensive for overseas buyers. Also weighing on the DAX is profit-taking ahead of major earnings next week. Among the stocks that make up the DAX index, Deutsche Boerse and Daimler are reporting their results on Wednesday, while on Thursday we will have results from BASF, Bayer AG, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen.

Are European investors overreacting?

The euro’s impact on exports and earnings are the obvious worry. But are European investors overreacting a little? After all, the ECB doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to start the process of normalising its monetary policy. Even when QE is tapered, interest rates will remain at these historic low levels for a while yet. The prospects of stronger demand from within the Eurozone should support German exports. What’s more, recent Chinese data suggests the world’s second largest economy may have avoided a hard landing. If so, we should expect to see increased levels of Chinese demand for high end luxury goods. In the short-term, the upcoming earnings releases from German companies could turn out to be stronger than expected. So, although it looks bleak now, the DAX could look very different in the coming weeks.

Technical outlook not quite bearish just yet

Technically, the index’s failure to hold above the old all-time high of 12390 is bearish. But the last significant low at 11940 area has not broken down yet. So we don’t have a lower low in place to suggest the bullish trend is over. We are now watching the possibility of the DAX ‘filling’ its gap at 12160 before possibly pushing higher again. It will also be a bullish outcome if the broken support area between 12320 and 12405 is reclaimed by the bulls. So, as things stand, the bullish trend has indeed weakened but not ended. Any short-term bullish setups could see the buyers pick the dips again now that the RSI has unwound from overbought levels. 

Related tags: ECB Germany 40 Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.