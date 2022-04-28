DAX: Global markets rally but key risks remain

Sentiment has been boosted by some forecast-beating company earnings and after the BoJ decided to defy a global shift towards tighter monetary policy

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 28, 2022 11:03 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I remain sceptical about the recovery we have seen across the major indices since Wednesday. Granted, the Bank of Japan’s inaction and mostly upbeat company earnings have bolstered the bull case, there are just too many worries for investors to ignore. Continued choppy price action is likely to dominate the agenda, as investors look ahead to a busy next week when the Fed is likely to hike rates by 50 basis points. In addition, the energy situation in Europe remains unclear after Russia’s decision to suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, with Putin again warning that any country interfering in Ukraine will be met with a "lightning-fast" response. Meanwhile growth fears concerning China amid its dogged pursuit of Covid Zero may come back to haunt investors, as cities across the nation roll out swift measures in an effort to keep virus flare ups at bay.

Markets boosted by earnings, BoJ

But if you look at price action over the past 24 hours or so, it seems like none of that matters. For now, sentiment has been boosted by some forecast-beating company earnings and after the BoJ decided to defy a global shift towards tighter monetary policy as it vowed to keep bond yields at zero.

Europe’s indices were led higher by France’s CAC with a gain of more than 2% by mid-morning London time, with the German DAX adding 1.5% and UK’s FTSE up a more modest 0.2%. US futures were up around 1% each. Among the companies that beat earnings expectations included Total Energies, Glencore and Capgemini. On Wall Street, Meta gained in afterhours last night as the social media company said Facebook added more users than projected.

DAX testing key resistance

Following a sharp two-day recovery, the DAX has now reached a key technical area of potential resistance circa 14050:

DAX

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

This is where the German index had previously found some resistance and then support in the past, before breaking decisively below it on Monday. Some key technical indicators such as the 200-day average being above the market and pointing lower is indicative of a bearish trend, while price action over the past few months has been typical of a bear market.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks GER40 Dax Earnings BoJ

Latest market news

View more
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
Today 06:01 AM
Gold was overbought weeks ago, according to this measure
Today 03:17 AM
NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings
Yesterday 11:51 PM
AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
Yesterday 03:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of stock market board
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
By:
David Scutt
Today 06:01 AM
    Gold_bar
    Gold was overbought weeks ago, according to this measure
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:17 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:51 PM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.