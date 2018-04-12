Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 13 Apr

Mix bag in FX, watch 0.7780 on AUD/USD for a potential bullish breakout. Minor bullish breakout configurations seen in S&P 500 & DAX.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2018 12:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX – Mix bag & watch 0.7780 on AUD/USD for a potential imminent bullish breakout.

  • EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push down towards “triangle range” resistance. Recalled that we had highlighted in our report yesterday to be cautious on the short-term up move in place since 06 Apr 2018 as it has lost upside momentum. Indeed, the pair has tumbled and broke the adjusted/tightened key short-term support at 1.2350 reinforced by a dovish ECB attributed by officials’ discussions in the previous monetary policy meeting recorded in the minutes. Turn bearish now in the short-term below 1.2350 key short-term resistance (the former minor swing low area of 11 Apr 2018 + minor descending trendline from 11 Apr 2018 high + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep slide seen from yesterday, 12 Apr Asian session high of 1.2380 to U.S. session low of 1.2298) for a further potential push down towards 1.2280/1.2265 intermediate support (the former minor swing high areas of 05/07 Apr 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). On the other hand, a clearance above 1.2350 shall turn the tide back  to the bulls for push up  to target the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range” at  1.2420/2440.
  • GBP/USD –Trend bias: Unclear. Continued to push up as expected and it is now coming very close to the upper limit of the target/medium-term range resistance of 1.4240/4280 (printed a U.S. session high of 1.4246 as seen yesterday, 12 Apr). Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.4280 and 1.4190 (minor ascending channel support from 05 Apr  2018 + former minor congestion area seen yesterday, 12 Apr European session before the push up). A break below 1.4190 is likely to trigger the start of a  minor corrective down move within a medium-term range configuration in place since 25 Jan 2018 towards the 1.4090 intermediate support (former minor swing high area of 04 Apr 2018). On the flipside, a clearance above 1.4280 opens up scope for a further upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.4370 (Fibonacci cluster).
  • AUD/USD – Trend bias: Up. Continued to trade sideways but started to evolve within a minor bullish continuation “Ascending Triangle” range configuration in place since 11 Apr 2018 high. Flip back to a bullish bias above 0.7740 key short-term support (“Ascending Triangle” range low) and  break above 0.7780 reinforces the bullish tone for a further push up to target 0.7890 next (medium-term swing high areas of 26 Feb/14 Mar 2018). On the flipside, failure to hold at 0.7740 triggers another round of corrective pull-back towards the 0.7720/0.7700 intermediate support in the first step (the former minor swing high areas of 04/05 Apr 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going minor uptrend from 09 Apr 2018 low to yesterday, 11 Apr high of 0.7773).
  • NZD/USD – Trend bias: Push up within sideways range in progress. Maintain bullish bias with key short-term support at 0.7340 (former medium swing high areas of 26 Feb/14 Mar + minor ascending trendline from 06 Apr 2018) for a further potential push up to target  the 0.7430 medium-term range resistance in place since 20 Sep 2017. However, failure to hold at 0.7340 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the next intermediate support at 0.7320/7300 (the former minor swing high areas of 27 Mar/05 Apr 2018).
  • USD/JPY - Trend bias: Up. Cleared above 107.30 (former minor descending resistance from 05 Apr 2018 high) Flip back to a bullish bias from a neutrality stance (refer to yesterday report) above 106.90 key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 11 Apr 2018 high + minor ascending channel support from 25 Mar 2018 low) for a further potential push up to target next intermediate resistance at 107.80 (former medium-term swing low of 08 Sep 2017) in the first step.  A clearance above 107.80 opens up scope for a further up move towards 108.45/60 next (former medium-term swing low area of 26/30 Jan 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). However, failure to hold above 106.90 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest the 106.60 range support in place since 09 Apr 2018.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Minor potential bullish breakout configurations seen in S&P 500 & DAX

  • US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within “triangle” range in progress. Pushed up as expected and almost hit the short-term resistance/target of 2680/90 (printed a high of 2675 in yesterday, 12 Apr U.S. session) before it pull-backed. Maintain bullish bias above adjusted key short-term support now at 2630/25 (minor swing low of 11 Apr 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 02 Apr 2018 U.S. session low+ 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going push up from 06 Apr 2018  U.S. session low to yesterday, 12 Apr U.S. session high of 2675) and a break above 2680 triggers a minor bullish breakout for a further potential up move to target 2740/50 next (medium-term triangle range resistance from 29 Jan 2018 high + Fibonacci cluster). However, failure to hold at 2625  shall see another round of slide to retest the 2585 key medium-term support.
  • Japan 225 Trend bias: Pushed up within sideways range. No change, maintain bullish bias above the 21530 key short-term support (10 Apr 2018 Asian session low + minor ascending trendline from 24 Mar 2018 low) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 22100 (minor swing high area of 13 Mar 2018). However, a break below 21530  negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 21300 (the pull-back support of the former “Descending Wedge” resistance).
  • Hong Kong 50 -Trend bias: Push up within sideways range. The Index pull-backed in yesterday, 12 Apr Asian session to print a low of 30600 that was just above the 30400 key short-term support before it recovered in the European/U.S. sessions.  The 1.8% drop seen in yesterday, Asian session is likely to be attributed by Hong Kong central bank (HKMA) intervention in the FX market to buy up HKD that caused a short-term domestic liquidity tightening environment (short-term HK interest rate under pressure to increase). No change, maintain bullish bias above 30400 key short-term support for a potential push up to retest 31165 (12 Apr high) before targeting the next intermediate resistance zone at 31340/460 (descending trendline from 29 Jan 2018 high + Fibonacci projection/retracement cluster). On the other hand, a break below 30400 negates the bullish tone for a corrective pull-back to retest 30000/29950 (psychological level +  former swing low areas of 23 Mar/03 Apr 2018).
  • Australia 200 – Trend bias: Push up within sideways range. No change, maintain bullish bias above 5780 adjusted key short-term support (09 Apr low + minor ascending trendline from 04 Apr 2018 low) for a further potential push up to retest the previous minor range resistance of 5855 (minor swing high areas of 10/11 Apr/27 Mar 2018) before targeting  the next intermediate resistance at 5910 (former minor range support from 07/20 Mar 2018). However, a break below 5780 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest 5750/46 (last Fri, 06 Apr U.S. session swing low area).  
  • Germany 30Trend bias: Push up within sideways range. Pushed up as expected and coming close to the 12500/600 short-term resistance/target (printed a high of 12437 in yesterday, 12 Apr U.S. session). No change, maintain bullish bias above adjusted key short-term support now at 12250 (11 Apr 2018 minor swing low + close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 Apr 2018 low to yesterday, 12 Apr U.S session high of 12437) and a break above 12500 is likely to reinforce a further potential up move to target the next intermediate resistance at 12750/865 (former range support from 15 Nov 2017/02 Jan 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its current all-time high printed on 23 Jan 2018 to 06 Feb 2018 low). On the other hand, a break below 12250 (an hourly close below it) negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest the 12180/150 support (minor swing low area of 06 Apr + pull-back support of former minor descending resistance from 27 Feb 2018 high).

Commodities – WTI pull-backed & held at 66.10 key short-term support

  • WTI Crude (May 2018) – Trend bias: Up. Tested the key short-term support at 66.10 (printed an intraday low of 66.01 before an hourly close back above 66.10 as seen in yesterday, 12 Apr U.S. session). Maintain bullish bias above 66.10/66.00 (excess) key short-term support (the former range resistance in place since 25 Jan 2018 high) for a further potential up move to target the intermediate resistance of 69.10/90 in the first step (50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous primary down trend from Aug 2013 high to Feb 2016 low + former major range support from Dec 2009/May 2010), However, a break below 66.00 is considered as a failure bullish breakout to see another round of choppy decline towards the intermediate support of 63.90/80 (former minor swing high areas of 04/05 Apr 2018) within the multi-month range configuration since 25 Jan 2018.
  • Gold - Trend bias: Push down within range configuration. Broke below the 1337 lower limit of yesterday’s neutrality zone. Flip back to a bearish bias below 1348 key short resistance (former minor ascending trendline support from 06 Apr 2018 low + former minor swing high of 04 Apr 2018) for a further potential push down to retest 1322/1320 minor swing low area of 06 Apr  2018. A break below 1320 sees a further slide towards the 1310/1305 range support in place since 08 Feb 2018 low. On the other hand, a break above 1348 shall see a squeeze back up again to retest the 1365/78 major range resistance in place since Jul 2016.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform




Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Today 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Today 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 14, 2025 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
      Uptrend
      EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 13, 2025 12:30 PM
        china_03
        Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 13, 2025 05:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.